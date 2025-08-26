NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: SWA Diamonds, a name globally recognized for its purity, innovation, and craftsmanship in natural diamond jewellery, announces the grand opening of its 'SWA Designer Lab'. Specialised creative hubs will initially be established in Kerala, the nation's gold capital, and Mumbai, the fashion metropolis of India, with the goal of eventually spreading to additional cities.

The SWA Designer Lab will provide a stimulating environment that encourages creativity and new ideas. With state-of-the-art equipment and a focus on SWA's guiding principles, the lab provides unmatched assistance to innovative jewellery designers all around the globe. Respected masters, such as well-known Italian and Indian designers, will work with up-and-coming young designers to guide them to become part of this creative community and make amazing, unique, one-of-a-kind items that combine old and new styles.

Originating from Sanskrit, SWA means 'Oneself' -- a testament to the brand's core belief in individual expression. Every piece of SWA jewellery embodies this philosophy, infused with the expert craftsmanship of master artisans and visionary designers. The brand SWA Diamonds holds the Guinness World Record for embedding the largest number of natural diamonds in a single ring.

Celebrating Indian Heritage through Diamonds

Indian diamonds have fascinated the world for centuries, renowned for their stunning clarity and intricate patterns. SWA Diamonds remains committed to honoring this legacy by creating extraordinary pieces that echo India's rich heritage. "The 'SWA Designer Lab' is a celebration of storytelling--where tradition meets innovation," says Abdul Gafur Anadiyan, Director of SWA Diamonds. "We craft not just jewellery, but timeless stories of heritage and individuality for a global audience."

With a strategic vision to introduce collections aligned with international fashion trends, SWA Diamonds aims to offer products that symbolize exclusivity and aspiration. Its presence spans 17 key Indian cities and three international locations, emphasizing its dedication to culturally relevant and globally appealing designs.

Originating from CAPESTONE Ventures Pvt Ltd, a leading wholesale diamond jeweller, SWA Diamonds www.swadiamonds.com offers a wide range of unique and charming 100% natural diamond designs at affordable prices, maintaining international quality standards.

