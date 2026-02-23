Jammu, February 23: Six terrorists were eliminated in the last 20 days in counter-terror operations across the Jammu region, dealing a significant blow to the terror infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said. Two terrorists were killed on February 4 in an encounter under Operation KIYA in the Jophar Forest area of Basantgarh. On the same day, another terrorist was neutralised in the Dichhar area of Kishtwar under Operation Trashi-I.

Earlier on Sunday, three more terrorists were killed during relentless cordon and search operations in Kishtwar under Operation Trashi-I, officials said.

Security forces also foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector, with alert troops of the Indian Army thwarting the bid. In all these operations, a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. Kishtwar Encounter: Gunfight Erupts as Security Forces Engage Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

During Operation KIYA on February 4, sharing an X post, the White Knight Corps wrote, "Based on specific intelligence input provided by @jmukmrpolice, troops of CIF Delta, #WhiteKnightCorps planned and executed a focused joint counter-terror operation in the general area of Jophar Forest, Basantgarh (J&K) in coordination with #JKP and #CRPF, reinforcing the cordon, ensuring effective area domination to prevent escape of terrorists."

"Contact with terrorists was established yesterday and since then, terrorists were prevented from breaking contact. Following a calibrated and coordinated response, two terrorists have been successfully neutralised. The operation highlighted seamless inter-agency coordination, tactical precision and high standards of professionalism. Operation concluded successfully. Area remains under surveillance," the Corps added.

Further, in the continuing search and elimination of terrorists in the Kishtwar region, contact was re-established with terrorists on the run under the ongoing joint Operation Trashi-I by troops of CIF Delta, White Knight Corps, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF at around 5.45 pm on February 4 in the general area of Dichhar, Kishtwar. One terrorist was successfully neutralised. Earlier today in a post on X, the White Knight Corps wrote, "In continued operations under #OpTrashi-I in Kishtwar, troops of CIF (D) #WhiteKnightCorps, in coordination with @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF, have neutralised the third terrorist. The remains and the weapon of the terrorist have been recovered. The pursuit continues - no space, no sanctuary for those who seek to undermine the stability." Kishtwar Encounter: JeM Commander Among 2 Terrorists Killed in Gun Fight With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The White Knight Corps said actionable intelligence was received from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Army sources about the presence of terrorists operating in dense forest belts of the Chatroo area. "Pursuant to credible intelligence inputs collated from #JKP, #IB and own intelligence sources, a deliberate joint operation was launched in the Kishtwar region under Operation Trashi-I to track and neutralise terrorists operating in the area," the Corps said on X post.

Contact with terrorists was re-established at approximately 11:00 am in challenging terrain, where troops of Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) Delta, in close coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, re-engaged them. During the firefight, security forces dominated the encounter site and neutralised two terrorists. Weapons, including two AK-47 rifles and other war-like stores, were recovered from the site.

Operation Trashi-I, launched in January, has focused on forested and mountainous areas of Kishtwar, including Chatroo, Sonnar, Dolgam and Dichhar, involving multiple cordon and search operations. Meanwhile, Security Forces conducted a cordon and search operation as an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar earlier today. Security forces said search operations continue to ensure no hostile elements remain at large.

