New Delhi [India], November 30: With an eye to reinforce Taiwan's post-pandemic tourism profile, Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) has announced the launch of new global brand positioning campaign, and logo, Version 3.0 titled 'Taiwan - Waves of Wonder.' It also launched a new series of animated short films and Taiwan tourism promotional song to accompany the new logo.

Inviting visitors to 'engage now' to experience Taiwan in all its colours and across four-seasons, the new campaign aims to drive demand, accelerate inbound tourism growth, fully revitalise country's tourism sector. The campaign also aims to drive 10 million international tourist arrivals this year, eyeing a significant growth over last year's 6.48 million tourist arrivals.

The new version of the brand integrates images of Taiwan's mountains, oceans, highways and railways, presenting a wave-like design to convey the seasonal highlights of the destination showing that Taiwan is diverse and beautiful, while emphasizing its year-round hospitality towards visitors. The logo adopts the orange tones of sunrise and morning light to not only align with the 'warmth and vitality of the previous brand', but also to symbolise the future development of Taiwan's tourism industry.

The campaign showcases Taiwan in all its hues, from modern tourism infrastructure and landmarks, great outdoors and activities, pristine nature, architectural and cultural heritage, to exotic cuisines and immersive culinary experiences, vibrant nightlife, shopping, music, entertainment and its vibrant festivals, among others, to position Taiwan as round-the-year destination.

TTA plans to fully broadcast its new brand campaign in all its global destination marketing campaigns and through leading international travel exhibitions that it participates across the various tourism source markets that it is eyeing to develop. It will integrate its marketing plans for each market with the new brand campaign and undertake the publicity operation strategy through the five-way approach, namely, travel exhibitions, promotion meetings, outdoor advertising, TV media, and social media.

The campaign will be unleashed targeting enhanced destination awareness and shape perceptions while positioning Taiwan with messages like 'Taiwan is a high-quality tourism destination' and that 'all four seasons are tourist seasons.'

