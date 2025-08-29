PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: Talentica Software, an AI-native product engineering company, has announced the winners of its third remote hackathon, held from July 31 to Aug 2. The event is part of company-wide efforts to instil an AI-native mindset in engineers and refine AI-native processes.

Also Read | Lionel Messi to Retire? Inter Miami Star Drops Massive Hint Ahead of Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match.

Now a much-anticipated event, the hackathon draws participants from all levels--freshers to engineering managers--and even non-engineers. Last February, we explored multi-agent systems; this edition centered on advancing SDLC (software development life cycle) automation. The event drew 303 participants in 38 diverse teams, tasked with creating SDLC-focused systems that deliver speed, efficiency, and quality--without duplicating existing solutions. These teams had software engineers, QAs, DevOps professionals, architects, and UX designers. Only original ideas made the cut.

Over an intense 48 hours, 38 teams brainstormed, problem-solved, and coded innovative solutions under the theme SDLC Automation. Projects were judged on SDLC relevance, level of automation, innovation, technical completeness, and performance & observability.

Also Read | National Sports Day 2025 Images and Major Dhyan Chand HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Happy Sports Day Greetings, Sportsmanship Quotes and Messages.

"Hackathons are crucial for cross-team collaboration, staying ahead of trends, and building hands-on skills for AI-native initiatives," said Anindita Dey, Senior Manager - People Group. "Our participants have mastered the remote format to deliver outstanding results."

Judges praised teams for prioritizing impactful use cases. "We always start with the user story," said Aniket Shaligram, VP of Technology. "Seeing brilliant minds align to that and build AI agents delivering cutting-edge solutions is inspiring."

The winning project from Team TX is an AI agent that expands limited or unclear requirements into a detailed PRD, factoring in budget, target market, customer base, time-to-market, and more. The winners bagged ₹1 lakh in gift vouchers and the green light to evolve their prototype into a market-ready product.

Team QB secured the runner-up spot with a solution featuring search capabilities, personalized profiles through NLP, template modifications, and LangChain-based tools. Team Virtual Vanguard won Best Idea, while Team AIncredibles won Best Presentation.

About Talentica:

Founded in 2003, Talentica Software is an AI-native product engineering company that partners with startups and tech enterprises to solve real-world challenges and accelerate outcomes. Headquartered in Pune, India, our 550+ AI-native engineers have delivered 200+ products, leveraging deep product engineering expertise and an AI-native approach. This commitment ensures that innovation at Talentica isn't a layer added later--it's engineered into every solution, driving our clients' future success.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197933/4476159/Talentica_Software_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)