Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 2: Tamara Leisure Experiences, a rapidly growing responsible hospitality group with a strong presence in South India, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second property in Tamil Nadu - O By Tamara, Coimbatore. The property is the group's first acquisition in India. Featuring 141 rooms post-renovation, this will also be the largest hotel in the group's portfolio.

Strategically situated in the heart of Singanallur, Coimbatore's business hub, O By Tamara, Coimbatore offers a perfect blend of tradition and modernity in the second-largest city of Tamil Nadu. This prime location is minutes away from cultural landmarks, iconic temples, industrial zones, and esteemed educational institutions. Notable attractions like the Kasthuri Sreenivasan Art Gallery and Textile Museum, Gass Forest Museum, as well as the Botanical Garden are easily accessible from the hotel. Additionally, the property is conveniently located just fifteen minutes from Coimbatore International Airport and eight kilometres from Coimbatore Junction railway station.

Sharing her enthusiasm, Shruti Shibulal, CEO and Director of Tamara Leisure Experiences, said, "We are delighted to welcome this property to the Tamara Leisure Experiences portfolio, making it our seventh property launch in India and the second in Tamil Nadu. Both in terms of location and scale, this contemporary space for business and leisure travellers marks a significant milestone in our rapid expansions across India. It also reinforces our organisation's continued commitment to holistic sustainability, which is informed by the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and implemented across design, construction, operational policies and service offerings.

Accentuating modern design that encompasses comfort and functionality, O By Tamara, Coimbatore offers 141 spacious, elegantly furnished rooms, across various categories. Each room is equipped with modern amenities such as flat-screen TVs, high-speed Wi-Fi, and ergonomic furniture. The rooms offer stunning views of the city skyline and the hotel's swimming pool, creating a sense of tranquillity.

Guests can dine at O Cafe, an all-day dining space that offers a diverse range of global specialties, live counters, and lavish buffets. La Bella Vita (LBV) is a delightful go-to spot for coffee, pastries, freshly baked delicacies, and beverages. High Dive provides an enjoyable ambiance for great food, cocktails, and music.

The hotel also boasts leisure amenities, including an outdoor pool, spa services, and a well-equipped fitness centre open 24/7. With 7,000 sq. ft. of versatile banqueting space, equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, O By Tamara, Coimbatore is the ideal venue for meetings and social events. The Elevation Spa offers luxurious relaxation experiences guided by experienced therapists and an in-house Ayurvedic physician. Guests are invited to engage their senses in the traditional wellness concept of Antar Mauna, or Inner Silence, and indulge in treatments that rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul. The spa features a salon, steam and sauna rooms, hydrotherapy facilities, and personal lockers for convenience.

