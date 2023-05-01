Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Tata Motors on Monday said its domestic vehicle sales dipped 4 per cent to 68,514 units in April 2023, against Rs 71,467 in the year-ago period.

The sales of its commercial vehicles fell 27 per cent to 22,492 units in the reviewed month, against 30,838 units in April 2022.

Also Read | GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 44.

The company, in a statement shared with stock exchanges, said its sales of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, went up 13 per cent to 47,107 units in April 2023, against 41,630 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales of medium, heavy & intermediate commercial vehicles (MH&ICV) in April 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 8834 units, compared to 12,069 units in April 2022.

Also Read | Honda's All-New India-Spec Midsize SUV Christened Elevate, Ready for Its World Premiere in June; Here are All the Details Known So Far.

Passenger carriers fell four per cent to 2,061 units from 2,137 units, according to the statement of Tata Motors.

The total sales for MH&ICV Domestic and International Business in April 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 9,364 units compared to 12,524 units in April 2022.

The company said the sales included the sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)