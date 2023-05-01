In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number 44, Gujarat Titans take on struggling Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The GT vs DC IPL 2023 match starts at 07:30 PM on May 02, Tuesday. It is a battle of table-toppers Gujarat Titans and bottom-placed Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for the GT vs DC Dream11 prediction fantasy team below. GT vs DC IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 44 in Ahmedabad.

With contrasting runs of form, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals face off against each other. GT have managed to win six out of eight matches thus far, while DC have managed just two wins from eight games. In order to advance to the next round, Delhi Capitals cannot afford to drop points from now on. Defending champions GT, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their domination. GT vs DC, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Wriddhiman Saha (GT) can be our pick as a wicket-keeper for GT vs DC fantasy team.

GT vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - In batting, Shubman Gill (GT), David Warner (DC) and David Miller (GT) can be picked as batsmen in your GT vs DC Dream11 team.

GT vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the GT vs DC we will go with two all-rounders. Axar Patel (DC), Mitchell Marsh (DC), Hardik Pandya (GT) and Vijay Shankar (GT) can be picked in your GT vs DC fantasy team.

GT vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Rashid Khan (GT), Mohammed Shami (GT), Anrich Nortje (DC) can be the bowlers in your GT vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

GT vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Wriddhiman Saha (GT), Shubman Gill (GT), David Warner (DC) and David Miller (GT), Axar Patel (DC), Mitchell Marsh (DC), Hardik Pandya (GT) and Vijay Shankar (GT), Rashid Khan (GT), Mohammed Shami (GT), Anrich Nortje (DC).

Mitchell Marsh (DC) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team GT vs DC whereas Shubman Gill (GT) could be selected as the vice-captain.

