Techjockey Expands eSeller Hub to UAE and US, Empowering Indian Software Vendors to Go Global

New Delhi [India], September 25: Techjockey, India's leading software marketplace, today announced the expansion of its eSeller Hub to support Indian software vendors in reaching buyers across the UAE and US, in addition to its existing presence in India.

The eSeller Hub, already trusted by Indian software companies to onboard and scale locally, will now serve as a global gateway. Vendors can list their products once and access demand across multiple geographies, including high-growth markets in the UAE and the US. With Techjockey's recent operations launch in these regions, Indian software brands now have a seamless path to international growth, without the need for building separate distribution or marketing infrastructure.

"Indian software companies are globally competitive, but many face challenges in accessing international markets," said Akash Nangia, Co-Founder, Techjockey. "By expanding our eSeller Hub's reach, we're giving Indian vendors the tools and visibility they need to sell not just in India, but also in high-growth markets like the UAE and the US."

Key Benefits for Indian Vendors:

* Single window onboarding process to list products across India, UAE, and the US.

* Expanded buyer reach across SMEs and enterprises in international markets.

* Localized support teams in the UAE and the US to assist with vendor marketing and sales.

* Enhanced brand visibility through targeted promotional campaigns across geographies.

* Scalable ecosystem designed to support both domestic and cross-border growth.

Techjockey's commitment to the UAE market includes an investment of AED 1 million, alongside a recent launch in the US. For Indian software vendors, this expansion opens up opportunities to diversify revenue streams and align with the rising global demand for SaaS, AI-driven tools, and enterprise solutions.

"Our vision is to make Techjockey the launchpad for Indian vendors to think global and sell global," added Arjun Mittal, Co-Founder, Techjockey.

Indian software vendors and technology brands can now leverage the eSeller Hub UAE to expand into one of the fastest-growing technology markets in the Middle East. Vendors can start their journey in the UAE by visiting https://esellerhub-ae.techjockey.com/.

The eSeller Hub US is also now live, offering Indian vendors an opportunity to expand into the US market and tap into new revenue streams. Vendors can begin onboarding at https://esellerhub-us.techjockey.com/.

Indian software vendors and technology brands can now leverage the eSeller Hub to expand into UAE and US markets. Vendors can begin onboarding at https://esellerhub.techjockey.com/

About Techjockey

Techjockey is a global B2B software marketplace helping businesses discover, evaluate, and purchase trusted technology solutions. With a strong presence in India and growing operations in the UAE and the US, Techjockey connects vendors to buyers across markets, driving growth and simplifying technology adoption. With over 5,000+ brands associated and 2 million+ global visitors, Techjockey is shaping the future of software discovery.

