La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Barcelona will look to close the gap at the top of the Spanish La Liga with leaders Real Madrid when they take on Real Oviedo in an away tie this evening. The Catalonians will start the contest five points shy of the Los Blancos and despite early days in the league, it looks like Real Madrid will be the team to catch up this campaign for the other clubs. Manager Hansi Flick is a hard task master and getting a string of victories will be high on the priority list. Opponents Real Oviedo are currently in the relegation zone with just 3 points in five games played and in dire need of a positive result here. Real Oviedo versus Barcelona will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:00 AM IST. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Real Oviedo vs Barcelona La Liga 2025–26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Nacho Vidal and Luka Ilic will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for Oviedo. Federico Vinas is available for selection after serving his suspension, but the likes of David Costas, Ovie Ejaria, and Alvaro Lemos are all ruled out. Aaron Escandell will start in goal with Eric Bailly, David Carmo, and Dani Calvo as the back three. Alberto Reina will be the key player in midfield, while the goal-scoring responsibility will be shared by Salomon Rondon.

Fermin Lopez joins Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, and Alejandro Balde on the treatment table for Barcelona. Robert Lewandowski will be the target man in the final third with Dani Olmo as the playmaker. Raphinha and Ferran Torres on the wings can make use of their pace to create chances for the attackers. Pedri and Frenkie de Jong will try and dominate possession in the central areas. Barcelona Midfielder Pablo Gavi Ruled Out for 4–5 Months After Knee Surgery.

Real Oviedo vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Real Oviedo vs Barcelona Date Friday, September 26 Time 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Carlos Tartiere Stadium, Oviedo Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Real Oviedo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Oviedo is set to take on Barcelona in the La Liga 2025-26 on Friday, September 26. The Real Oviedo vs Barcelona match is set to be played at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium in Oviedo, starting at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Oviedo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Oviedo vs Barcelona live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Real Oviedo vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Oviedo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Real Oviedo vs Barcelona live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Barcelona have quality in all areas of the pitch and should secure an easy victory here.

