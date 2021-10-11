Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI/PNN): Every Indian home would be incomplete without the iconic 'Masala Dibba' or box used for generations in their kitchen. These boxes are one of the best organizers for optimum usage ever created for every day-to-day masala used by the housewife.

Similarly, the school bag for school or a laptop bag for our workspace is the most ergonomic organizer to support the need and logistics of the task.

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Results 2021 Declared At karresults.nic.in; 55.54% Students Cleared The Class 10th Supplementary Examinations.

"This made me arrive at a common situation - we typically don't organize the Puja items in a standardized format. I believe that we should also decorate and beautify our temples in the best possible ways. That's when the idea of 'The Indian Puja Box', an initiative of Temple Connect, was conceived to create an organizer that suits the purpose of use and keeps it in a systematic manner, for our daily use," says Giresh Kulkarni, Founder, Temple Connect.

As the name suggests, 'The Indian Puja Box' is a new Initiative to connect the values of our Indian traditions, culture and rituals to the world from India.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Speeding Car Hits 6 People in Nilokheri, 2 Dead.

"One more extremely important message of encouragement I would like to give - as the Sun rises every day, as we breathe every day, as we have food every day, so must the ritual of daily puja take place at our abode daily. And this creation will be a motivation for many to pick this box, and offer the products at the lotus feet of the worshipped deity at your place and stay blessed till eternity", adds Giresh.

The box is available in Matt Finish and Glossy Finish in two colours each - Beige and Brown. The Introductory festive price is Rs 2551/- each puja box contains 20 ingredients that are always needed in the home temple, including Agarbattis, Gangajal, Kapur, Ghee, Dhoop, Turmeric, Red Vermillion, to name some. These ingredients are handpicked to ensure a pure and undiluted experience and available across India online on www.theindianpujabox.com

With the festive season on, it will be an ideal gifting option. In fact, not just for festivals, it will also be very popular for gifting at housewarming ceremonies and several such occasions.

"I believe you will spread the power of positivity by using 'The Indian Puja Box' in your day-to-day devotional journey and share with your loved ones to use this unique creation in their daily puja rituals. It will create a pious & devotional environment in their house and place of worship. Enhance your mandir's decor with our luxury creation - a must for every Indian household," sums up Giresh.

As every household needs a "Masala Dibba" to enhance the flavours for the best delicacies at your household - similarly is The Indian Puja Box - an essential organizer for all your Pujan Saman / Samagri for offering the best elements to our favourite deity

'The Indian Puja Box' is an amalgamation of this very faith and is an ensemble of ingredients that can bring alive a 'Soulful puja performance', inspired by the Holy books and scriptures from the Vedas. It is time to set your mind free and immerse yourself in the surreal moments of being one with your spiritual self.

Visit: www.theindianpujabox.com

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CUzVUsAglRq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3ipWN3vOQ1Z3VBy7LSSPjw

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)