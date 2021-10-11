Chandigarh, October 11: In a shocking incident, two people were killed after a car allegedly ran over them on Sunday in Nilokheri of Haryana's Karnal . Reports inform that four other people were also injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Meanwhile, the driver of the car and an another person have been charged for murder under section 302 of the IPC and investigations are underway. Notably, the victims and the accused persons belonged to the same locality. Hyderabad: 50-Year-Old Man Killed After Being Run Over by Speeding Ferrari Car.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the family members of the victims alleged that an argument broke out between the victims and accused, following which one of the accused, identified as Aman, ran his car over six people and fled the spot. The victims were rushed to the hospital, where two of them, identified as Raj Rani and Subhash Chand, succumbed to injuries while other four are being treated. Mumbai Accident: 'Drunk' Driver Rams Speeding BMW Into Car on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Lawyer Critically Injured.

Aman and his father have been booked for murder in the case. The police is undertaking investigation in the matter. Butana police station in-charge Kanwar Singh told the HT that a case has been registered against Aman and his father Balvinder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

