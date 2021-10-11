Bengaluru, October 11: Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary exam result was declared on Monday at 10 am. Students can check the Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 on the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board - karresults.nic.in. Results can also be checked on sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Greesham Nayak of Alva’s English medium school topped the exam. Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Declared By KSEEB At Official Websites kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in; 100% Class 10 Students Declared Pass.

The results were announced by Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh. The exams were conducted on September 27 and 29, following strict COVID-19 protocols. The SSLC supplementary exams were held for optional subjects and language papers separately due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 53,155 students appeared for the exam, out of which 29,522 cleared the exam. The pass percentage is 55.54 percent. Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exams To Be Held From September 27, Candidates Can Check Complete Schedule on sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website - karresults.nic.in or sslc.karnataka.gov.in .

or . On the homepage, click on SSLC Supplementary Results

Enter your login credentials, including registration number and date of birth

Click on Submit.

Download the result and scorecard.

Take its printout for future reference.

The pass percentage among male candidates is 54.66 percent and among female candidates is 57.25 percent. This year, due to the pandemic, the Karnatak SSLC exams were not held as per the regular method. There were Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in the exams. Students answered these MCQs on the Optical mark recognition or Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet. On July 19, examinations for core subjects - science, social science and mathematics - were conducted, and on July 22, examinations for language subjects were held.

