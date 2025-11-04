NewsVoir

Lausanne [Switzerland], November 4: Tetra Pak today unveiled its next-generation Automation and Digitalisation (A&D) portfolio, Tetra Pak Factory OS [?]at Gulfood Manufacturing in Dubai. This new suite of modular, open and scalable smart factory technologies will transform food and beverage (F&B) production and lay the foundation for AI-ready factories.

A recent comparative study shows that highly automated beverage factories achieve 20% higher overall equipment effectiveness, 45% lower product waste and 20% fewer packaging line stops compared to less automated facilities. Yet, many producers struggle to adopt automation due to limited digital expertise and difficulty of finding a holistic end-to-end solution providers with industry expertise. Tetra Pak Factory OS™ bridges this gap, by combining advanced technologies with deep food and beverage know-how to help producers tackle cost pressures, meet sustainability goals, and prepare for AI-driven manufacturing.

At the heart of the next-generation portfolio is a new data integration platform, powered by open technologies, powerful analytics and industry standards. It connects equipment and systems throughout the factory, transforming fragmented data into one unified, real-time view. This can empower food and beverage producers to deliver consistent product quality, enhance efficiency, reduce utility usage, and lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

Sean Sims, Vice President, Automation & Solutions at Tetra Pak comments, "Today, food and beverage producers are under enormous pressure. They must deliver more with fewer resources - less water, less energy, less waste - all while maintaining quality and reducing costs."

"Our next-generation portfolio transforms complexity into clarity. By combining contextualised data - the foundation of effective AI adoption - with high performing equipment automation, Tetra Pak Factory OS gives food and beverage producers the confidence to act decisively in an increasingly volatile market."

Charles Brand, Executive Vice President, Processing Solutions & Equipment at Tetra Pak, adds, "Tetra Pak Factory OS [?]is more than a technology portfolio - it embodies our vision for the future of food and beverage manufacturing. Designed for the next decade and beyond, it enables producers to build the factory of the future, where resilience, efficiency and sustainability go hand in hand."

Designed for flexibility and scalability, Tetra Pak Factory OS allows F&B producers to adopt automation and digitalisation at their own pace: starting small, scaling up, and tailoring solutions to their unique requirements.

Tetra Pak Factory OS standardises data collection across all equipment, regardless of age or supplier, ensuring full compatibility and scalability. Other key features include a unified user experience that enables seamless interaction across lines, equipment and control rooms; a suite of digital applications for real-time monitoring of materials, quality, production and asset performance; and enterprise-level insights powered by contextualised, factory-wide integration.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the portfolio is supported by a robust ecosystem including Siemens, Rockwell Automation and Inductive Automation - but it's Tetra Pak's deep food production expertise that ensures these technologies deliver real impact for food producers.

Tetra Pak Factory OS is available globally and will be showcased at Gulfood Manufacturing, Dubai, 4-6 November. To learn more about how Tetra Pak is building the factories of the future, visit www.tetrapak.com/FutureFactory.

We're here to make food safe and available. It's why we provide advanced food production systems. In collaboration with our customers and suppliers, driven by more than 24,000 dedicated employees worldwide, we protect food sustainably every day for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. Because we're here to fulfil a purpose:

We commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we promise to protect what's good: food, people and the planet.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at tetrapak.com.

