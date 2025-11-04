BTS’ Jeon Jungkook recently set social media on fire after he finally answered the long-running question about whether he will someday headline his own solo tour. The “Standing Next to You” singer hosted a six-hour live session on Weverse, where he sang for ARMY and played games with them — making it one of the most memorable digital interactions by a BTS member in recent times. During the live, Jungkook also made a comment that sparked massive backlash against the label HYBE. BTS V Flaunts Korean Heritage in Modern Hanbok-Inspired Look at Vogue World 2025 in LA; Becomes First K-Pop Star To Attend the Fashion Event (View Pics and Watch Video).

BTS’ Jungkook to to on a Solo Tour Soon?

BTS' maknae Jungkook hosted a Weverse livestream on November 3, 2025, titled “Hello, This is Ian,” where he interacted with his fans. However, the cheerful tone of the live changed after an ad for J-Hope’s solo show appeared on Jungkook’s screen. Reacting to it, Jungkook said, “I’m sure I’ll be able to do it someday.” Clips of the “Seven” singer expressing his desire to hold solo concerts like his fellow bandmate J-Hope soon went viral on the internet.

BTS Jungkook Hints at Solo Concert During Latest Weverse Live – Watch Video

jungkook while watching hobi’s tour documentary trailer : “i’m sure i’ll be able to do it too someday” pic.twitter.com/imwMJcxhyU — jungkook admirer (@dreamjeons) November 3, 2025

Fans React to Jungkook’s Viral Clip

After clips of Jungkook expressing his wish to host his own solo concerts someday went viral, fans flooded social media with reactions filled with confusion, anger, and concern. The video made them wonder why Jungkook — one of the most influential musical artists globally and arguably the most popular BTS member hasn’t had a solo show yet. This led fans to question the label HYBE’s industry politics, accusing them of not pushing Jungkook’s potential to its fullest.

A fan wrote, "Look at what Hybe is doing in his career. I hate to say this but I am done with that Company. Jungkook deserves so much better than what Hybe is giving him." Another wrote, "Yes Jungkook. Can’t wait to see you in your Solo World Tour! Love you so much!"

Another angry fan wrote, "The sigh at the end he's so done with that contract! Free my man please!" Is BTS Finally Coming to India in 2026? K-Pop Supergroup’s Alleged Tour Leak Lists Mumbai as a Stop in Their Much-Awaited Comeback Tour (View Post).

BTS ARMY Reacts to Jungkook’s Solo Tour Comment

Yes I trust you jungkook it will happen.....this is the second mention....is he 👀teasing he knows something — ً (@_starrykoo_) November 3, 2025

Jungkook Deserves So Much Better

That sigh says many things. I know #Jungkook wants to do albums, concerts and performances. But look at what Hybe is doing in his career. I hate to say this but I am done with that Company. Jungkook deserves so much better than what Hybe is giving him. — Dhewee Tingson (@DheweeTingson) November 3, 2025

Definitely!

I can't wait it would be the biggest tour in the world 😍 — Khaoula 💜 ˢᵗⁱˡˡ ʷⁱᵗʰ ⁷🌙🕯️ (@khaoula0613) November 3, 2025

ARMY Call Out HYBE

The sigh at the end he's so done with that contract! Free my man please!😭 — SOLOISTJUNGKOOKFAN (@aniger02117586) November 3, 2025

Fighting!

That sigh at the end...I feel you JK! Me too, me too! 😮‍💨 Patiently waiting for your solo concert and world tour. — Fan⁷ - JK's ARMY (@HMMoM8) November 3, 2025

Jungkook, who enlisted in the South Korean military on December 12, 2023, got discharged on June 11, 2025. The 28-year-old K-Pop sensation is currently preparing for his group's comeback activities for 2026.

