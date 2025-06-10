VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 10: The Arts Family (TAF), a London-based nonprofit, proudly announces the winners of the 4th edition of the TAF Emerging Artist Award - South Asia 2025. Recognising innovation and originality, the Award honours rising talent from South Asia and the diaspora. This year's winners were selected from nearly 1,000 submissions across painting, sculpture, digital art, and installation.

Deena Pindoria (India) is the First Place winner, acclaimed for her textile-based works exploring women's labour, identity, and invisibility. Based in Baroda and originally from Kutch, Pindoria's practice reclaims indigenous materials like kala cotton and natural dyes to address undervalued female narratives.

Second Place is jointly awarded to Akshay Bhoan, a new media artist based in London and Delhi, and Ritika Sharma, a Delhi-based artist investigating memory, care, and social hierarchies through localised experiences.

Mohit Shelare receives Third Place for his multidisciplinary work addressing caste, labour, and resistance.

The TAF Young Artist Mention goes to Deshna Shah, a UK-based artist, researcher, and educator noted for her participatory, experimental works and academic excellence.

TAF also offers artist residencies, mentorship with Sotheby's Institute of Art, and participation in international exhibitions. Its educational initiative, TAF TALKS, provides shortlisted artists with industry insights from global art professionals.

"We look forward to working with these artists in 2025 and beyond, and providing them with international exposure and opportunities to showcase their work in London, South Asia, Europe and beyond," said Neha Jaiswal, Founder of The Arts Family.

