Vienna, June 10: Several people were killed at a school in the Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday, authorities said. Police said they deployed a force to the school after shots were heard there. The Interior Ministry said there were several fatalities but did not specify how many. There was also no immediate information on any injuries or on the status of the perpetrator.

Several People Dead in Shooting at School in Graz