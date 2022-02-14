Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI/PNN): Sustainable Styling is all about making you feel great, look great, and do good through conscious fashion choices. The Closets Fix will show you how to dress sustainably and maximize every fashion purchase.

The experience begins with an online consultation via Zoom, to conduct a professional body shape & color analysis. You will be introduced to new sustainable brands and pick up insider styling tips on which styles emphasize your personality. You can show garments from your existing wardrobe to your stylist which you don't know how to style or wished you could wear more. Your sustainable stylist will come up with styling ideas for each garment to help you maximize your existing wardrobe.

You can book your sustainable virtual styling service at www.theclosetsfix.com

TCF owes its origins to a common sentiment faced by many -- "I have a stuffed wardrobe, but nothing to wear!"

Founder Smmriti Dhannuka, a fashion expert and working mother herself, would struggle to put together a stylish look for social events after a long tiring day. This made her wonder, "what would it be like to get the perfect look at the click of a button?"

A by-chance conversation with Aditi Podar, who beat the struggle with body image issues and was looking for a way to empower other women with the right styling tools; led to the idea of 'The Closets Fix' - a holistic styling platform to work with every individual as per their body, needs, budget, and closet requirements.

They have trained executives from companies such as Vista rooms, Jigsaw thinking, Business leadership group, and organizations such as Utpal Shanghvi School, and various Rotary Clubs.

They have also worked with accomplished individuals like Nishita Mantry - A Business Coach for women entrepreneurs, Pragya Goswami - Semi-Finalist of Mrs. India Paegent 2021, Neha Motwani - Co-founder of Fitternity, Chetna Chakravarthy - Life Coach.

The Closets Fix will help their clients reach their style goals no matter their budget, size, or event with their expert fashion stylists.

