Surat, February 14: In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old journalist was stabbed to death in front of his family in Gujarat’s Surat district by four men on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Juned Khan Pathan. The incident took place in broad daylight at Jilani Bridge in the district when the deceased was going to his relative’s place in Shahpore Vad. Gujarat Shocker: Man Stabs Wife To Death Following Marital Dispute In Surat District, Absconding.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Pathan was travelling on his bile with his wife and three daughters when a car hit his two-wheeler from behind. Pathan’s family fell on the road. Reportedly, four men came out of the car and stabbed the journalists multiple times with a knife.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. Pathan was a Surat-based journalist working for a local weekly. Passers-by rushed the victim to a nearby hospital. However, the doctors of the hospital declared him brought dead. The police suspect that personal enmity could be the reason behind the murder of the journalist. Surat Shocker: Milk Van Driver Stabbed To Death After Fight Over Parking In Mahidharpura Area; Case Registered.

The family of the deceased provided the names of the suspects to the police. A detailed investigation has been initiated in the matter. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused. Pathan is survived by his wife and three daughters aged 10, four and two-and-half years.

