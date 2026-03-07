VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 7: India has always known, at its civilisational depth, that the feminine is not peripheral. It is foundational. From the concept of Shakti as the primordial force of creation, to the Ardhanarishvara -- the classical representation of the universe as an inseparable union of masculine and feminine -- Indian thought has never treated women as secondary actors in the national story. What the colonial era interrupted, and what decades of post-independence policy only partially restored, India in the 21st century appears to be reclaiming with renewed conviction.

The Vikasit Bharat vision -- a developed, self-reliant, globally respected India by 2047 -- is, at its core, a civilisational project. And analysts across economics, sociology, and public policy are arriving at a shared conclusion: the single most powerful accelerant available to this project is the full and structural empowerment of Indian women.

Not Welfare. Architecture.

The framing matters enormously. For too long, women's empowerment in policy discourse has been positioned as a welfare objective -- something a compassionate state does for a vulnerable population. That framing, observers argue, fundamentally misreads both the opportunity and the obligation.

Women are not waiting to be uplifted. They are already building. Women-led MSMEs nearly doubled from 1 crore to 1.92 crore between 2010-11 and 2023-24, generating over 89 lakh additional jobs. Women received 68% of all MUDRA loans disbursed under the government's flagship credit scheme. Nearly 50% of DPIIT-registered startups carry at least one woman director. India's female workforce participation rate climbed from a low of 22% in 2017-18 to 40.3% in 2023-24 -- a directional shift that, while still well below the male participation rate of 77.1%, signals unmistakable momentum.

The Economic Survey 2024 estimates that women's unpaid care work alone contributes 3.1% to India's GDP -- unrecorded, uncompensated, and largely invisible in national accounting. Economists note that no serious organisation would carry a contribution of this scale off its balance sheet. And yet, India has done precisely that, for decades.

The AI Era and the Feminine Intelligence Advantage

The global context amplifies the urgency. As artificial intelligence transforms every major industry, the skills facing the steepest obsolescence are those built on linear thinking, hierarchical authority, and transactional efficiency. The World Economic Forum and leading analysts consistently identify the capabilities that will define the AI era as empathy, contextual intelligence, collaborative reasoning, and emotional nuance.

Sociologist Ciara Cremin, in her influential work The Future is Feminine, argues that these qualities -- "caring for others, tenderness, empathy, a diversity of emotional expressions" -- are not soft peripherals but structural necessities for a healthy society. She contends that civilisations which systematically suppress these traits, what she calls the "masculine disorder," place themselves in a condition of long-term decline.

India, analysts suggest, is uniquely positioned to lead this transition. Its women carry these capabilities in abundance. Its ancient philosophical tradition has always recognised their civilisational value. The task now is not to introduce something new but to remove the structural barriers that prevent what already exists from operating at full scale.

Property, Wealth and the Cascade Effect

Among the most significant levers gaining policy traction is women's asset ownership. Instruments such as the mandatory co-ownership clause under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), stamp duty concessions of 1-2% offered by several state governments to women homebuyers, and preferential home loan rates under schemes like SBI's Her Ghar are beginning to redirect the flow of generational wealth in meaningful ways.

The downstream logic is compelling. In India, property is not merely shelter -- it is the primary vehicle of intergenerational wealth transfer. Ownership creates collateral. Collateral enables credit. Credit enables enterprise. Enterprise generates income. Income creates independence. Five consequential outcomes cascade from a single act of registration on a sale deed -- and they compound across generations. Research consistently shows that daughters of economically empowered mothers are more likely to pursue education, delay early marriage, and enter the workforce in greater numbers.

Streedhan: Ancient Wisdom, Modern Relevance

What gives this moment its particular resonance is that India is not borrowing from foreign frameworks. It is recovering its own.

The institution of Streedhan -- a woman's exclusive, sovereign property, given to her at marriage and protected absolutely from any claim by her husband or his family -- stands as one of the most sophisticated instruments of feminine economic security ever devised. Predating most modern property rights theory by millennia, Streedhan represented wealth vested in a woman as insurance, inheritance, and dignity.

It is frequently and incorrectly conflated with dowry. Scholars are unambiguous on the distinction: where dowry transfers wealth away from a woman, Streedhan placed it entirely under her sovereign control. The British colonial legal architecture, built on Victorian patriarchal assumptions, systematically dismantled this institution. The Hindu Succession Act of 1956 restored the legal right; but law without cultural infrastructure is architecture without foundation.

The contemporary movement to normalise property registration in women's names -- to treat female asset ownership as cultural expectation rather than legal exception -- is, in the view of cultural economists and historians, a civilisational correction. India is not adopting a new idea. It is returning to one it has always held.

Nari: Load-Bearing, Not Decorative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat framework explicitly positions Nari as one of its four foundational pillars -- alongside Garib, Yuva, and Annadata. Policy analysts note that this positioning is significant. Nari is framed not as a beneficiary of the vision but as a builder of it.

The global evidence supports this orientation. Countries with higher gender parity consistently rank higher on innovation indices, long-term economic resilience metrics, and social capital indicators. The correlation is neither accidental nor marginal. It reflects a structural truth: nations that deploy the full cognitive, creative, and emotional capacity of their entire population outperform those that do not.

With 21 years to the 2047 horizon, and artificial intelligence set to restructure every major profession within that window, India faces a defining choice. It has the demographic scale, the policy scaffolding, the entrepreneurial momentum, and the civilisational wisdom -- embodied in concepts like Streedhan and the Ardhanarishvara -- to lead this transition.

A Civilisation Reclaiming Its Strength

What analysts observe in India today is not merely a policy shift. It is something older and larger -- a civilisation remembering what it has always known. That the feminine is not a complement to India's strength. It is the source of it.

For Vikasit Bharat to become reality by 2047, the transition must be deliberate and structural: from treating women's empowerment as social welfare to recognising it as the nation's most important economic productivity lever. From seeing feminine intelligence as a soft add-on to understanding it as the defining competitive advantage of the century ahead.

India has carried this wisdom for three thousand years. The question of 2047 is simply whether it will choose to act on it.

Arvind Ola

