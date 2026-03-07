League leaders Al-Nassr host newly promoted Neom SC at Al-Awwal Park this weekend in a crucial Saudi Pro League 2025-26 clash. The hosts aim to extend their five-match winning streak and maintain their title charge. Meanwhile, Neom SC must navigate this daunting away fixture without their first-choice goalkeeper, Marcin Bułka, presenting a key vulnerability for the home side to exploit. Has Cristiano Ronaldo Left Saudi Arabia For Spain After Iranian Drones Hit US Embassy in Riyadh? Fact Check Reveals Truth.

For fans worldwide, the most pressing question ahead of this Matchday 25 encounter remains whether 41-year-old Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will take to the pitch.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Nassr vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Unfortunately, Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in Al-Nassr’s home fixture this weekend. The 41-year-old Portuguese forward has been officially ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury during his team’s recent 3-1 victory over Al-Fayha.

Ronaldo's absence stems from a hamstring tendon issue that forced him off the pitch in the 81st minute against Al-Fayha on 1 March. Al-Nassr confirmed the injury in an official statement, noting that the forward has begun a rehabilitation programme and will be evaluated on a daily basis. Cristiano Ronaldo Injury Update: Al-Nassr and Portugal Star Heads to Madrid for Hamstring Treatment.

Al-Nassr currently sits at the top of the Saudi Pro League table, and maintaining their title charge without their captain presents an immediate tactical challenge. Ronaldo has been central to their attack this season, netting 21 league goals.

In his absence, Saudi forward Abdullah Al-Hamdan is expected to step into the starting lineup and lead the line against Neom

