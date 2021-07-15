New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/SRV Media): DraftMyDocuments, a vertical that helps startups and small businesses in drafting legally compliant business documents as per their need, was launched by Waqar Azmi, the founder of StartupHrToolkit. From hiring your first employee to securing your whole business, Draft My Documents helps businesses with ANY legal documents. It's India's 1st made to order document service, exclusively focused on making legal documentation affordable for everyone.

DraftMyDocuments has three pricing plans with one document priced at Rs. 3,999, five, and ten documents packs are priced at Rs. 15,000 and Rs.25,000 respectively. Most lawyers or law firms charge upwards of Rs. 5000-6000 per document. It is majorly targeted towards SMEs, Startups, Freelancers, and Small business owners who cannot afford a lawyer or a law firm but still wants to legally protect their businesses.

At DraftMyDocuments all the documents are drafted by highly trusted, reputable, and trained lawyers as per the client's needs. It caters to all industries and firms of any size. Whether one is from finance, healthcare, education, or sales, the versatile lawyers at DraftMyDocuments can help you with any business document. From proposals and agreements to HR documents and even calculators, DraftMyDocuments is flexible enough to meet the needs of your business.

It's easy to use, simply select the plan according to the number of customized documents and make the payment. Once the payment is completed, an account manager is assigned to the client to liaison between the client and the lawyer. He will arrange a consulting call with the lawyer, where the client will explain the details of the required document. Once the lawyer understands the client's needs, they will share legally compliant documents within 48-72 hrs.

Traditional legal firms produce boring, lusterless, and borderline unprofessional docs that send the wrong message to the clients, prospects, and customers. Many times one needs to do multiple follow-ups to get documents drafted by them. DraftMyDocuments is built with feedback from thousands of customers, who wanted a quick, reliable and affordable legal documentation service.

Waqar Azmi, Founder & CEO of DraftMyDocuments says, "We believe the law should be clear, not confusing."

Both StartupHRToolkit and SmartBusinessBox specialize in providing ready-to-use templates to Startups and Small Businesses. While most businesses loved the templates, Many of them asked for Customised business documents. Hence the idea of DraftMyDocuments was born. Businesses trust DraftMyDocument with their legal documentation to communicate with customers and partners through tailor-made documents.

The company has acquired more than 100+ clients in its pilot launch and aims to serve over 10000+ clients in the coming year. DraftMyDocuments will also cater to international clients from next quarter onwards. The vision is to be the go-to destination for business documents across the Globe. You can learn more about DraftMyDocuments at www.draftmydocuments.com.

Waqar Azmi is a serial entrepreneur & an adventurous traveler. He is the Founder & CEO of Sutra Services Pvt. Ltd. Today he runs multiple businesses with revenues running in million dollars. Now all companies combined have a clientele of 12,000+ Startups and emerging companies. Waqar has worked closely with the founders of Ola, Practo, PrettySecrets, MissMalini, Pharmacy, Dream11, etc. His experience of working with numerous HR professionals and Startups has helped him understand the problem of Business, HR, and legal documentation. This led him to the idea of creating DraftMyDocuments which makes the life of fellow entrepreneurs hassle-free, rewarding, & flexible.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)