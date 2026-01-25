Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 25 (ANI): Assam and its people are advancing with unprecedented momentum toward accelerated development, inclusive prosperity and comprehensive security under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said Shri Manas Sarania, Senior Spokesperson of the Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party, in a press communique.

Shri Sarania said that within a short span of five years, the Sarma-led government has undertaken a historic transformation of Assam's public healthcare ecosystem by establishing 11 new medical colleges, guided by the vision of one medical college in every district. He highlighted investments of ₹600 crore for Nalbari Medical College (100 MBBS seats), ₹550 crore for Kokrajhar Medical College (100 MBBS seats), and ₹620 crore for Nagaon Medical College (100 MBBS seats).

He added that advanced clinical capacity has been strengthened through the commissioning of a super-speciality block at Jorhat Medical College, expansion of cardiology and oncology departments at Dibrugarh Medical College, installation of a state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory at Silchar Medical College, establishment of an oncology wing at Tezpur Medical College, and comprehensive strengthening of Barpeta Medical College, ensuring tertiary healthcare access in rural Assam.

Shri Sarania further noted that with central assistance, AIIMS Guwahati, built at a cost of approximately ₹1,123 crore, became operational in 2023. MBBS seats have increased from 726 in 2016 to 1,500 in 2025, with a target to double capacity by 2030. Postgraduate seats have grown by 40 per cent since 2021, nursing colleges have been attached to every medical college, and telemedicine centres now function in all districts. The healthcare infrastructure allocation for FY 2024-25 crossed ₹9,000 crore, while the Universal Health Assurance Scheme launched in 2022 has contributed to a 20 per cent reduction in maternal mortality within four years.

Beyond healthcare, Assam has witnessed accelerated infrastructure development under Sarma's leadership. Highlighting industrial growth, Shri Sarania said the Tata Semiconductor Project at Jagiroad will generate employment for over 16,000 people, positioning Assam as a semiconductor hub in Eastern India.

He also referred to the 35-kilometre Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, being built at a cost of ₹7,000 crore and scheduled for completion in 2028, which will reduce travel time between Guwahati and Upper Assam by one hour while ensuring uninterrupted wildlife movement.

Shri Sarania said a Martyrs' Memorial Park is being developed in Guwahati across 98 bighas at a cost of ₹150 crore. Urban mobility projects include the 93-kilometre Guwahati Ring Road (₹4,000 crore), a new Brahmaputra bridge at Jorhat (₹1,200 crore), and Smart City projects in Guwahati and Dibrugarh. Under PMGSY, 12,000 kilometres of rural roads have been completed, universal rural electrification was achieved in 2023, flood mitigation works worth ₹3,500 crore executed, and Guwahati airport expanded at a cost of ₹1,200 crore.

Cultural initiatives such as riverfront development, promotion of Sattriya dance, Majuli tourism circuit, Kamakhya Corridor, handloom heritage centres, and cinema promotion subsidies have reinforced Assam's cultural identity, he said.

Entrepreneurship has been strengthened through the Udyamita Scheme, aimed at creating one lakh young entrepreneurs with a budget of ₹1,000 crore. Under Advantage Assam, MoUs worth ₹15,000 crore have been signed across multiple sectors, including energy, IT, tourism and food processing.

Energy security has been enhanced through the expansion of Numaligarh Refinery Limited, with total industrial investments exceeding ₹18,000 crore. In FY 2024-25, NRL recorded a turnover of over ₹25,000 crore with profits of around ₹1,600 crore, Shri Sarania said.

Women-led empowerment has emerged as a key achievement under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, benefiting over 15 lakh women, with nearly eight lakh becoming "Lakhpati" entrepreneurs. Educational inclusion, support to the tea community, connectivity projects, and urban regeneration initiatives have further strengthened inclusive growth, he added.

Concluding, Shri Manas Sarania said that these initiatives reflect the resolve of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government to build a resilient, self-reliant and globally competitive Assam. (ANI)

