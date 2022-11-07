Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Business France, the Trade & Investment Commission of France in India, is organizing, the 6th edition of the 'French Tech Tour to India', from November 14 - 18, 2022. This tech tour consists of an immersion program for 4-innovative 'French Tech' startups and SMEs seeking to develop business in India. The objective of this French Tech Tour to India is to develop synergies with both Indian and French ecosystems. The two countries are known as top 5 tech startup powers in the world, with over 10,000 startups in each of the ecosystems, and many large corporates involved in Open Innovation and Acceleration programs.

As a part of this tech tour in India, Business France has organized the following:

Also Read | Competitive Governors Contests Are on the Ballot in About a Dozen States in Tuesday’s … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

- Virtual bootcamp: 2 nd and 3 rd Nov 2022 to discover key decision leaders and the ecosystems before coming to India for the program. Topics of discussion include - market entry strategy, collaboration with a Global System Integrator, how to set up in India with the knowledge partner UDYEN JAIN & Associates (UJA) and more

- Turnkey individual B2B meeting: Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai/Chennai - for each participating French company.

Also Read | Tripurari Purnima 2022 Images in Marathi & Kartik Purnima HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Status, Messages and SMS for the Auspicious Day.

- Networking sessions: to be organized in Delhi and Bangalore with the French tech Bangalore members and delegation.

- Discovery and visit of Asia's largest technology event the 'Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 (BTS)', the trade show showcasing cutting-edge technologies in IT, Biotechnology, Deeptech, Startups and other future-defining spaces.

France will also mark its strong presence at the BTS through the country seminar panel discussion on 16th Nov (2pm IST) about 'Digital Sovereignty - from data localization to digital upskilling' with Mr.Rajesh Desai, CEO, Lyra Network from the French Tech Tour delegation and other prominent panelists from Schneider Electric, Dassault Systemes to name just a few.

Growth of French tech Ecosystem

The French Tech ecosystem has enjoyed a steady and strong development, driven by a new generation of entrepreneurs, investors, engineers, designers and many more. Like India, France has emerged as a leading Startup nation, home to vibrant Tech Hubs and talents, that exhibits a strong entrepreneurial culture.

Delegation of the 4 participating 'French Tech' enterprises, as below:

- LYRA NETWORK: Founded in 2001, Lyra secures payments in e-commerce and retail and develops value added services to manage transactions and equipment daily. The group has more than 450 employees for a turnover of 66 million euros in 2021. Present in India since 2007, recently chosen by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) as partner for acceptance of UPI and RuPay cards in France.

- LUDO-VIC : Ludo-vic is an edtech company with a universal search engine. The application currently helps one acquire basic knowledge of a language (without reading/writing, communicate orally). It is an e-Learning approach based on animations in the learner's mother tongue, featuring characters who do not stigmatize any population and promoting gender equality.

- UBICENTREX : Founded in 2009, the brand aims to create simple and accessible solutions for switchboards, tele secretariats, call centres and tele prospecting. They offer the possibility to work more efficiently and more intuitively with the help of their CRM solution.

- BOOSTMYSHOP : Boostmyshop has been involved in e-commerce for more than 15 years and develops optimization software that facilitates online sales. These solutions are shared with e-retailers worldwide. They offer a SAAS price intelligence software and a complete supply chain management system.

Official Knowledge partner for the event: UDYEN JAIN & ASSOCIATES (UJA)

UJA is an advisory firm specialized in supporting foreign companies to set up a subsidiary, securing a Joint-Venture or a Merger & Acquisition to facilitate market entry in India, UJA provides all-around business and corporate advisory services that ensure companies' success.

UJA is a referenced partner of Business France India to help French companies with special advisory requirements as they launch in the Indian market.

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy. Responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the VIE international internship program. Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 55 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of partners.

For further information, please visit: www.businessfrance.fr

Press contact:Nivedita AgarwalBusiness France - Trade & Investment Commission of France in IndiaNivedita.agarwal@businessfrance.fr

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)