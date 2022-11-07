Tripuri Purnima, also known as Kartik Poornima or Dev Deepawali is observed on the Purnima or the fifteenth lunar day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is observed in the month of November. Tripuri Purnima 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 8. It is an auspicious day observed by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs. Known as Dev Deepawali, it is also the Diwali of gods. This day has importance in different Hindu legends. The legend includes Radha Krishna, Shiva, Tulsi and Vishnu, Kartikeya and Guru Nanak. As you celebrate this auspicious day, we at LatestLY, have curated messages and wishes that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Kartik Purnima 2022 Greetings & Tripurari Purnima Images: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Quotes, Facebook Status and HD Wallpapers to Share With Loved Ones.

In Sikhism, it is an important day as it signifies the birth anniversary of their first guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He was the founder of the Sikh community and his birthday falls on the same day according to the Vikram Samvat calendar. The people of the Sikh community celebrate this day as Gurupurab and it is also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti. Various processions and Nagar Kirtan are carried out on this day as a part of the celebrations. Here are messages and wishes that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Tripuri Purnima 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

People of the Jain community celebrate the day by undertaking the Shri Shatrunjay teerth yatra. They cover 216 km of rough mountainous terrain on foot to worship at Lord Adinath temple atop the hill. These hills are closed to the public for the four months of Chaturmaas and finally open on the Kartik Purnima. It is believed that Adinath, the first teerthanker, sanctified the hills by visiting them to deliver his first sermon. Here are messages and wishes for the auspicious day that you can download and send to one and all to wish them Happy Tripuri Purnima 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone a Happy Tripuri Purnima 2022!

