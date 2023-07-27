PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: The Jangid Group, a prominent player in India's realty landscape, is on the cusp of a historic milestone with the imminent completion of its latest groundbreaking project. Aiming high and breaking barriers, the group is all set to present a towering commercial marvel on the bustling Western Express Highway (WEH) in Borivali. This architectural gem, scheduled for unveiling next month, promises to set new standards in urban development, showcasing the Jangid Group's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.

The Jangid Group's commercial tower rises majestically, soaring to unprecedented heights, and redefining the city's skyline. With its awe-inspiring stature, it is a testament to the group's ambition and vision for the future.

Marrying form and function with finesse, the Jangid Group's commercial masterpiece boasts a meticulously crafted design that marries aesthetics and practicality. The tower's well-thought-out layout offers an abundance of premium office spaces, retail outlets, and recreational areas, catering to the diverse needs of modern businesses and urban dwellers alike.

Strategically situated on the bustling WEH in Borivali, the Jangid Group's commercial tower enjoys unparalleled connectivity and accessibility. With easy access to major transport networks, commercial hubs, and vibrant social amenities, this prime location is set to become the epicenter of growth and progress, drawing businesses and investors from far and wide.

The Jangid Group's commercial tower is more than just a physical structure; it represents the pinnacle of commercial excellence and architectural ingenuity. By pushing boundaries and embracing innovation, the group showcases its commitment to shaping the urban landscape and creating spaces that inspire creativity and productivity.

As the countdown to the grand unveiling begins, the Jangid Group's commercial tower stands tall as a beacon of ambition, foresight, and innovation. This extraordinary feat of engineering and design reaffirms the group's position as a trailblazer in India's realty domain. With its towering presence on WEH Borivali, this monumental development promises to make an indelible mark on the nation's urban fabric, inviting the world to witness the future of commercial real estate, created by the visionary Jangid Group.

Maharera Registration No: P51800051923

About Jangid Group

For more than three decades, Jangid Group has been serving home seekers through our corporate motto - Creating Landmarks. Today, we are one of the leading real estate developers in Mumbai.

We've been a trendsetter in Mira Road. Our developments have always been ahead of their times, offering solutions for quality living. We are committed to quality, best Customer service and deliver as per commitments. We have pioneered some of the best-known complexes in Mira Road, such as Jangid Complex and Jangid Estate. At a time when Mira Road carried the image of three storey buildings of substandard quality with scarce amenities, we were one of the first to offer seven storey buildings with lifts and ultra modern amenities, creating a landmark. Later, our Flagship projects Jangid Tower and Yamuna Tower, being first ever 14 storey towers, created a history in Mira Road, and a landmark again. Jangid Heights in Thane followed the pool of bench marked projects.

Our complexes are truly a reflection of quality living and standard lifestyles to match with the contemporaries.

Our buildings comprise of good architecture, appropriate designs and the best safety features. We follow international quality construction standards. In nutshell, Jangid means Value for money.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163001/Jangid_Group_Logo.jpg

