Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI/PR Newswire): The School of Business, Woxsen University announces the establishment of an International Advisory Board (IAB), comprising renowned experts from diverse backgrounds, disciplines and industries. The IAB will be a prominent body providing expert advice and value-driven insights on key strategic activities and initiatives towards the pedagogy of the University.

The International Advisory Board has been tasked with making concrete suggestions on advancing the international recognition of the school and help develop the quality of its educational output on international standards. It brings together fifteen highly experienced, senior representatives and experts from eminent international Industry, Public Sector, Academics and Research Organizations. They will play a pivotal role in providing practical guidance, critical analysis and assistance in relation to the organization's industrial approach and help ensure Woxsen's graduates are prepared for the real world of business.

The body will convene bi-annually to assess the progress of the School of Business. Besides its active involvement in building a stronger international dimension in curriculum, research and teaching methodology, the board will promote student success, learning and development on a global level.

The International Advisory Board Members for School of Business, Woxsen University:

The International Advisory Board consists of Heads of Departments & Alumni of Leading Universities with Global FT Ranking and Triple Crown, Representatives of International Accreditation Bodies and Woxsen University Alumni. This will facilitate cooperation with reputed universities across the globe for collaborative academic and research programs.

Dr Cobus OosthuizenDean, Milpark Business School

Dr Logan RangasamyAcademic Director, Wits Business School, University of Witwatersrand

Savana PiresHead of International Relations, Porto Business School

Dr Morris AltmanDean & Chair Professor of Behavioural and Institutional Economics & Co-operatives,School of Business, University of Dundee

Dr Joseph AltarribaAssociate Dean for Education and Academic Affairs, UPF Barcelona School of Management

Dr. Bruno Henrique Rocha FernandesDean, PUCPR, Brazil

Dr Raj DevasagayamDean, Monmouth University

Dr Ali TalebAssociate Dean for Research, International & Community EngagementMacEwan University School of Business

Dr Dima Rachid JamaliDean, College of Business Administration, University of Sharjah

Dr Krisztian SzucsVice Dean General, University of Pecs

Dr MaryAnne HylandDean- Robert B. Willumstad School of Business, Adelphi University

Pranay Kumar PokalaAlumnus, Woxsen University

Anushka JohariCurrent Student (MBA 2023), Woxsen University

Nishit JainSenior Special Advisor - EFMD Asia, EFMD

Roman PastoorsAlumnus, HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management

Dr John AnchorAssociate Dean (International), The University of Huddersfield

Dr Anicia JaeglerAssociate Dean for Inclusivity, Kedge Business School

Vivek KaliaHead of Business Operations- India & South Asia, Airbus

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Liberal Arts and Humanities. With 80+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #13, All India Top 150 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2022, Rank #16, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2021 and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal.

