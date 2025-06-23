PNN

New Delhi [India], June 23: With boundless pride, The Sikh Group unveils the 13th edition of The Sikh 100. This year's definitive celebration of the 100 most powerful, inspirational and influential Sikhs across the globe.

Since its inception in 2012, The Sikh 100 has grown into the definitive benchmark of Sikh achievement, honouring trailblazers across business, governance, culture, media, entertainment, sport, charity and beyond. This year's edition shines a spotlight on voices that echo courage, innovation and unwavering faith.

From a global Sikh population of over 27 million, this list serves as a vivid tapestry of leadership and resilience -- a testament to how Sikh values continue propelling change worldwide.

Founder & CEO Dr Navdeep Singh Bansal shares his inspiration, "The Sikh 100 isn't just a list -- it's a gallery of stories that move us. Every profile illustrates tenacity, integrity and the power of service. In profiling these 100 individuals, we highlight the Sikh spirit that unites, uplifts and inspires others across the world."

New Additions to the 2024 List

This year's list sees the biggest change since its inception, with over 20 new profiles. Two of which are beloved icons from the world of Punjabi arts:

* Gippy Grewal - A celebrated actor, singer, director and producer whose creative genius has brought Punjabi storytelling to global audiences.* Gurpreet Ghuggi- An iconic actor and comedian whose humour and insight resonate across generations.

Their inclusion celebrates Sikh influence in film, music and culture, adding depth and diversity to the list.

Featured Leaders & Stars in 2024

* Sant Baba Kulwant Singh Ji - Jathedar, Sri Hazur Sahib* Ajaypal Singh Banga - President, World Bank Group (USA)* Bhagwant Singh Mann - Chief Minister of Punjab (India)* Indermit Singh Gill - Chief Economist, World Bank (USA)* Jugeshinder Singh - Group CFO, Adani (India)* Kuljit Singh - President, Boeing Middle East (UAE)* Diljit Dosanjh - International artist and performer (India)

These voices, among others, underscore the Sikh community's profound impact across continents and professions.

Why The Sikh 100 Matters

Showcases Sikh achievement across 11 diverse sectors, from spiritual leadership to global enterprise. The annual list maintains a one-hundred-per-cent merit-based nomination process which is open to all, with a selection process upheld by a detailed, transparent methodology. The list serves as a cultural beacon, offering visibility and representation that inspires Sikhs worldwide, especially the next generation.

See the Full 2024 List

Explore all 100 honourees, their stories, and sectors at:

www.thesikh100.com/2024-2](https://thesikh100.com/2024-2/

For interviews, media kits, or partnership opportunities, contact: [info@thesikhgroup.com] +91 9216145644

About The Sikh Group

Founded in 2006 by visionary leader Dr Navdeep Singh, The Sikh Group is more than an organisation -- it is a movement of recognition, pride and purpose. With a global footprint, it connects Sikh professionals, celebrates community achievements and builds a future anchored in Sikh values.

Its global initiatives include:

* The Sikh 100- Annual tribute to 100 leading Sikh voices* The Sikh Awards - Celebrating Sikh excellence worldwide since 2010* The Sikh Bank - The world's first bank founded on Sikh principles* The Sikh Charity - Launching to uplift lives through compassion and seva* The Sikh Consultancy - Offering strategic guidance to global enterprises* The Sikh Directory - The most comprehensive global Sikh business listing* The Sikh Match - Connecting Sikh hearts and minds across the world* The Sikh Metaverse - Creating immersive experiences rooted in heritage

* Official Websites:

www.thesikh100.com](http://www.thesikh100.com

www.thesikhgroup.com](http://www.thesikhgroup.com

www.navdeepsinghbansal.com](http://www.navdeepsinghbansal.com

