Mumbai, June 23: A fire broke out on the set of popular TV serial 'Anupamaa' at the Film City complex in Mumbai on Monday morning, civic officials said. No person was injured in the fire, they said, adding the blaze was doused after about four hours. As per the fire brigade, the incident took place on the set of Hindi serial 'Anupamaa', which stars Rupali Ganguly.

The civic body had initially given another name of the set. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade received a call at 6.10 am about the blaze in a tent area of the TV show's set, behind the Marathi Bigg Boss set, located at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon (East) area, civic officials said.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations, plastic, iron and decorative materials, cameras, costumes, lighting system and studio equipment in the 5,000 sq ft area of the 'Anupamaa' (serial) studio, a civic official said.

Four fire engines and as many jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot. An assistant divisional fire officer and three station officers were deployed at the site. The blaze was doused by 10.15 am, the official said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.