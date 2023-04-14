Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's tallest luxury skyscraper, Minerva in South Mumbai, today announced the launch of the 'Vantage Series', a collection of ultra-luxurious 3.5 - and 4-bedroom residences that are built for the discerning few. The successful launch saw participation from over 900 channel partners nationwide and from global destinations such as Dubai, Kuwait, Singapore, London, the USA, and Bahrain. Lokhandwala Kataria Construction has appointed Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) as a project marketing consultant. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. and PAG, a leading APAC-focused investment firm, have financed this ultra-luxurious project.

With a saleable area of 11.6 lakh square feet, the 'Vantage Series' offers a spectacular city view, the racecourse, the eastern seaboard, and the western shore of the Arabian Sea. The 'Vantage Series' is a masterpiece that towers above all in Mumbai's most sought-after neighbourhood.

Also Read | Renfield Movie Review: Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult Deliver a Fun and Bloody Time in This Campy Take on Dracula Mythos (LatestLY Exclusive).

The 'Vantage Series' starts from the 54th floor and goes up to the 91st, making it the address of grandeur. The tower is home to the creme de la creme of the city, offering the most luxurious living experience to its residents.

Located in the heart of an upscale neighbourhood, Minerva is a residential project that boasts 372 ultra-luxurious apartments that redefine the concept of contemporary living. With a strategic location in Mahalakshmi, residents can easily access various business hubs, renowned international schools & colleges, top-tier hospitals, upscale malls, exclusive clubs, and state-of-the-art multiplexes.

Also Read | Amit Shah Mumbai Visit: Police Issue Prohibitory Orders, Ban Various Types of Flying Activities in View of Home Minister’s Two-Day Visit; Check Details.

The project features a stunning viewing gallery situated on the 78th floor, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the cityscape. The project offers wellness and leisure activities, including a jogging track, a green wall, a senior citizen corner, a yoga deck, an open lawn, and a reflexology area, to name a few. With such an extensive range of amenities and services, the 'Vantage Series' provides a truly opulent lifestyle that is unrivalled in the city.

The event was a grand success, and it received an overwhelming response from the attendees. The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the 'Vantage Series' by stunning Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh. She shared her thoughts on the importance of investing in luxurious projects like the 'Vantage Series'. Famous television host and actress Kubra Sait was the Master of Ceremonies, who kept the audience engaged with her witty and charming persona, making the launch memorable. Spectacular fireworks and a light show from the top of the tower made it a remarkable experience for all attendees.

Commenting on the launch, P. Rajendran, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer (CSMO) of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, "We are delighted with the overwhelming response received by channel partners for the launch of the 'Vantage Series'. This demonstrates our commitment towards delivering ultra-luxurious projects to our customers. We thank all our channel partners, including our global partners, for participating in the event and making it a grand success."

He further added that the 'Vantage Series' is truly exceptional, offering a world-class living experience that is unmatched in Mumbai's real estate market. "With its expansive area and breathtaking views of the city's skyline and surroundings, the Vantage Series is the perfect choice for those seeking luxury, comfort, and exclusivity."

At the project, emphasis is placed particularly on efficiency, environmental sustainability, and construction technology. The 'Vantage Series' has established the bar for opulent living in Mumbai. On completion, Minerva will be one of the most elegant and tallest residential buildings in all of India, redefining the term "luxury".

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has 157 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. With a development potential of over 113 million square feet, SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities-Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Kolkata-with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.

Link to the website: www.shapoorjipallonji.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)