Mumbai, April 14: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the city, the Mumbai Police on Friday issued prohibitory orders for the maximum city. Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Mumbai starting Saturday, April 15. As per the order, flying drones, paragliders, all types of balloons, kites, and remote control microlight aircraft flying activities will not be allowed.

"It is apprehended that during the Home Minister of India's Mumbai visit on 15/04/2023 and 16/04/2023, Terrorist/Anti-social elements may attack using drone, para gliders, remote control microlight Aircraft," the Mumbai police order read, reports Midday. As per the report, the order also stated that there is a possibility of breaching the peace and disturbing public tranquility due to which the order has been issued. Mumbai: Police Issue Preventive Order Banning Assembly of Five or More People in Public, Check List of All That Is Prohibited and What Is Allowed in City Till April 24.

The prohibitory orders which will remain in force for two days during Amit Shah's visit to Mumbai also said that there is "grave danger to the human life, health, safety and injury to public property on that account". The order, which has been issued in view of Home Minister Amit Shah's security also said that a large number of VIPs and officers will be attending the program.

Meanwhile, all types of flying activities have been banned in the city for the two-day visit. The prohibitory order will come into effect on Saturday, April 15, from 00.01 hours and stay till 24.00 hours on Sunday, April 16 unless withdrawn by the police. The order clearly stated that any kind of flying activity in the jurisdiction of the Airport Police Station, Sahar Police Station, Colaba Police Station, Vile Parle Police Station, Kherwadi Police Station, and Vakola Police Station will not be allowed. Mumbai Police Issues Preventive Orders for Property Owners on Renting, Sub-Letting Properties.

Besides the above-mentioned places, no flying activities are also banned under Bandra Police Station, Worli Police Station, Gamdevi Police Station, D.B. Marg Police Station, Marine Drive Police Station, Cuffe Parade Police Station, and Malabar Hill Police Station's jurisdiction. Those who are found violating the order will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

