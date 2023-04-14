Renfield Movie Review: Watching Renfield was such a strange anomaly. From the promos, it appeared that the film was trying too hard and that Nicolas Cage's superb casting as Dracula would be entirely squandered, but what I saw was the complete opposite. Renfield was just a fun and campy comedy starring big name actors, and it keeps the B-movie level atmosphere that has been missing from a lot of recent films. I was happily surprised. Renfield Trailer: Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult’s Horror Comedy Will Make You Smile and Shiver at the Same Time! (Watch Video).

Directed by Chris McKay, Renfield follows the titular character played by Nicholas Hoult who just wants to live a peaceful life. Having had enough of being Dracula's (Nicolas Cage) servant for the better part of a century, Renfield wishes to be free of him. So, when he falls for traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina), he decides to get his life in order and forge his own path, but soon discovers that escaping Dracula's clutches isn't as simple as it seems.

A tragic story comes to mind when you think about Count Dracula. A comedy is the last thing you'll be thinking of, but Renfield just adds a layer of camp and fully commits to it. It was refreshing in a way since films lately have had a tendency to not fully commit to the potential of camp they may have (Cocaine Bear is a great example), and Renfield isn't afraid to be utterly ridiculous.

The character of Robert Renfield is a tragedy in and of itself, but he has a layer of silliness about him that Nicholas Hoult brilliantly fits into. He is a loser with low self-esteem, and his story has a serviceable arc that wasn't too bad at all. The highlight here, however, was Nicolas Cage as Dracula, who I felt was great. I was concerned that they would waste this fantastic casting, but Cage goes full camp and it's clear that he's having the time of his life here. Cage fits really well into the role of Dracula, and I enjoyed every second he was on the screen.

Watch the Trailer:

Though not all of the characters in Renfield work. Rebecca Quincy, played by Awkwafina, is a regular traffic cop out to avenge her father's death, and the film attempts to establish an emotional journey for her, but I never felt invested in it. Ben Schwartz plays Teddy Lobo, the son of a powerful Mob boss, and he, along with the side-villains, just feel weak. They get a few funny scenes here and there though, so it's not all bad.

This film's action was surprisingly violent. Arms are cut off and heads are severed, making for a blood-soaked experience that caught me off guard. I just wish the CGI in some of the action sequences was better, because the blood looked absolutely phoney at times. Renfield: Nicolas Cage Drank His Own Blood After Accidentally Biting His Own Lip a Few Times.

Renfield also included some impressive practical filmmaking. The camerawork, especially in some of the moments, was pretty good. It lent a B-movie vibe to the film that only added to its appeal, and it worked rather well overall. Some makeup moments, particularly on Nicolas Cage's Dracula, really stuck out as well. This was just a good time.

Yay!

Nicolas Cage as Dracula

Completely Commits to the Camp

Nay!

Side-Characters Feel Undercooked

Some of the CGI

Final Thoughts

Renfield is a 90-minute ride that doesn't break any new ground but is a lot of fun. This was a delightful take on the age-old bromance of Renfield and Dracula, fully committed to the camp and boasting a Nicolas Cage performance that will leave you entertained. Renfield is playing in theatres right now.

Rating: 3.0

