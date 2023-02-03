Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): At the 2nd edition of The Economic Times Human Capital Awards Theorem India has won laurels by winning the Excellence in Remote Work Arrangement and Management Award. Nirupama Jina, who heads the HR function for Theorem was at the award at a grand ceremony held at Hyatt Regency, Gurgaon.

The Excellence in Remote work award recognizes innovative work-at-home plans developed and deployed by employers during and post-COVID-19 pandemic. The focus was on the organization's level of innovation, employee engagement, flexible working hours, WFH strategies, initiatives productivity and results over the past 12 months.

Nirupama Jina who championed and spearheaded the work-from-home concept at Theorem for the last 2 years expressed, "When the pandemic hit we were also affected by it like many other companies. We decided to optimize resources today and build tomorrow's future across segments to ensure productivity under the OTBT framework (Optimize Today Build Tomorrow). Work from home concept was introduced phase-wise, confidence was instilled with our clients and employees benefits were kept intact. The result was tremendous... not only did we manage to retain employees but we are now successfully implementing this strategy with our existing clients."

Talking about the award Jay Kulkarni CEO of Theorem said, "We are extremely happy to win the award for remote work management. We faced challenges like never before when the pandemic came. Navigating the hybrid work environment across geographies became our priority and we focused on strategies which will not affect work outcome."

The Economic Times Human Capital Awards aims to inspire leaders to grow their human capital by investing in their people, processes & culture. It's mission is to enable India Inc. to transform unlimited human potential into human capital, thus driving productivity, innovation & growth across businesses.

The pandemic has led to a paradigm shift in the way we work. Across industries, HR leaders stepped up and played a pivotal role in steering their organizations in the right direction. They designed a wide range of initiatives that not only ensured the well-being of their employees but also led their businesses to grow faster than ever before. Human Capital at its very best!

We are Theorem. We're pioneering the future of flexible, full-service digital marketing solutions for some of the world's most successful brands. Headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey, Theorem is a privately held organization with a presence in New York, San Francisco, Sydney, London, India, and the Dominican Republic. With a global workforce across four continents, we serve a portfolio of leading clients operating across APAC, EMEA, and North America. By offering scaled technology, media, operations, marketing, CRM, and creative solutions under one roof, we provide flexible, full-service marketing solutions to our clients. Theorem's consultancy teams and operational expertise helps brands simplify, streamline and automate complex digital tasks. This value exchange saves clients time, reduces their costs, and increases their revenue.

To learn more about how we can help your business grow, visit us at theoreminc.net or send us an email at hello@theoreminc.net.

