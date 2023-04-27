Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Have no plans for the long weekend yet? Inorbit Mall, Malad, the most happening shopping destination in the city, is just the right place to be! The mall is bringing to for its patrons, three exciting days of fun, food, shopping, and entertainment through its 'Happy Tales Festival' scheduled from April 28-30, 2023.

The three-day extravaganza commences on April 28 and will be open for all from 4.30 PM onwards every day till April 30 at the Garden Court area. Visitors can unwind and beat the summer heat with chilled handcrafted beers and satiate their taste buds with some scrumptious food options along with an amazing shopping experience at the pop-up flea market on all the three days!

The mall, known for bringing electrifying events for its patrons, has lined up performances by renowned artists on all the three days. It will be kicked off by a live performance by ace choreographer Sandeep Soparkar and his troupe on April 28, 7 PM onwards as he presents a variety of fusion dance forms including the fiery Rumba and the sultry Salsa. The lineup for April 29 includes energetic performances by Divine Drummers at 5.30 PM and by dancer Mukti Shah from 6 PM onwards. The event will conclude on April 30, with a performance by DJ Chinmay leaving patrons on a musical high!

So, what are you waiting for? Book your free entry on Insider, BookMyShow or Townscript.

Location - Garden Court, Inorbit Mall Malad.

