Manchester United have an important away tie versus Tottenham Hotspurs coming up this evening with a win for the Red Devils putting them in a strong position in terms of qualification for next season’s Champions League. Erik Ten Haag’s men have won their last three game on the bounce and recently booked their place in the FA Cup final with a win over Brighton in penalties. Opponents Tottenham Hotspur are terribly out of form and head into the contest on the back of a 6-1 battering at the hands of Newcastle United. With Aston Villa and Liverpool hot on the heels of United, the away side will need positive result. Tottenham Hotspur versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:45 AM IST. Erling Haaland Breaks Mohamed Salah's Record of Most Goals Scored in 38-Game Premier League Season, Achieves Feat With Late Strike in Manchester City's 4–1 Win Over Arsenal.

Ryan Mason oversees Tottenham Hotspur after the board sacked previous caretaker Cristian Stellini after a string of poor results. Hugo Lloris has been ruled out of the clash with a hip injury and in addition Emerson Royal, Ryan Sessengson, Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur are already out. Harry Kane plays a crucial role in linking up the attack with midfield and but also must be at the end of chances created by the likes of Heung Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski.

Bruno Fernandes is a major doubt for Manchester United after sustaining an ankle injury in the FA Cup semi-final. Marcel Sabizter is the best to be his replacement but Erik Ten Haag could also opt for Fred. Anthony Martial leads the attack while Marcus Rashford and Antony apply their trade on the wings. Harry Maguire should return to the starting eleven after missing the last match.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester United in the Premier League 2022-23 on Friday, April 28. The match is set to start at 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Premier League 2022-23: Chelsea Lose Against Brentford 2-0, Defeat Deepen Their Crisis.

.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the live streaming of this game. They, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match. It should be a keenly contested match but Manchester United should win this in the end.

