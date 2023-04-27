Resurgent Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali on April 28, 2023, Friday. Before the match between Punjab and Lucknow gets underway, let us look at how the two teams stand right now after playing a few games. IPL 2023: KKR Star Jason Roy Fined 10 Per Cent Match Fees for Breaching Code of Conduct in Match Against RCB.

Punjab Kings, on one hand, have proved to be inconsistent as often the team had to face defeat while on other occasions the Shikhar Dhawan-led unit managed to come out victorious. The team recently got back to winning ways when they beat five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians, to secure their fourth win of the season. With this win, the team moved to seventh place after registering four wins and three losses out of the seven games that they played. In their upcoming match against Lucknow, they will be looking to carry on their winning momentum in order to stay alive in the race for the playoff qualifications.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, went off the track after registering a win against 2022 IPL finalists, Rajasthan Royals (RR). The KL Rahul-led unit lost their previous game against defending champions, Gujarat Titans to record their third loss of the 2023 IPL season. Currently, the team is well-placed in the fourth position after registering four wins and three losses out of the seven games. Having lost their previous game, the KL Rahul-led side will look to make a comeback and register their fifth win of the tournament and strengthen their case for the top-four finish.

Google Win Probability for the IPL 2023 match between PBKS and LSG. (Source:Google)

Ahead of the all-important clash between Punjab and Lucknow, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between PBKS and LSG, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Punjab and Lucknow is Punjab. IPL 2023: KKR's Varun Chakravarthy Dedicates Match-Winning Performance Against RCB to His Newborn Son.

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Punjab Kings side are the favourites with 51% winning chance and it is also justified, considering Punjab have beaten Lucknow in their previous fixture. The prediction further states that Lucknow have got 49% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a close encounter. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect a nail-biting contest. However, there is also possibility that Lucknow may go on to beat Punjab, provided if Lucknow put up their best performance.

