Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 23: The Indian team is all set to shine at the IMMAF World Championship, taking place from September 27 to October 2 in Tbilisi, Georgia. Among the seven athletes representing India, three hail from Indore under the guidance of Vikram Awardee Coach Vikash Sharma, Advocate Surabhi Sankhla, Arun Chandrawanshi, and Aarya Choudhary, each carrying the dreams of their city and nation onto the global stage of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

Surabhi Sankhla, at 31, has established herself as one of India's most accomplished amateur MMA athletes. Under the guidance of Coach Vikash Sharma, she transitioned from self-defence training to a passion for martial arts, mastering disciplines like Karate, Kurash, and MMA. Surabhi has won multiple national gold medals, a silver at the 2023 IMMAF Asian Championship in Bahrain, and a bronze at the 2024 World Championship in Uzbekistan, reflecting years of dedication and relentless training.

At the age of 25 Arun Chandrawanshi, from Kachnariya village in Madhya Pradesh, embodies resilience and perseverance. Training under Coach Sharma since 2022, Arun has earned medals across national MMA competitions, including a gold, silver, and multiple bronze, along with a silver at the Jiu-Jitsu Nationals. His journey from a small village to the international arena demonstrates both talent and unwavering determination.

At just 19, Aarya Choudhary has already made a mark as one of India's most promising MMA talents. With over 13 years dedicated to combat sports under Coach Sharma, Aarya is a two-time MMA World Championship participant, four-time National MMA Champion, six-time National Karate Champion, and a two-time MMA India "Athlete of the Year" awardee. Her focus is clear to become a world champion and elevate India's name in global MMA.

The athletes credit much of their success to Coach Vikash Sharma, whose mentorship has shaped not only their skills but also their discipline, resilience, and competitive spirit. He said "These fighters prove that with the right guidance, discipline, and spirit, nothing is impossible. They carry the strength of Indore, and I am confident they will make India proud in Georgia."

The journey of Surabhi, Arun, and Aarya has been strongly supported by Shivanshika Estates Private Limited, an Indore-based real estate strategic investment company dedicated to empowering youth and nurturing talent. Its founder, Yashpal Singh Parmar, believes that MMA is not just a sport but a necessity in today's world, teaching discipline, self-defence, and mental toughness. He envisions a future where martial arts reach every household, helping young Indians build confidence, resilience, and the ability to protect themselves.

Through Shivanshika's guidance and support, the athletes have access to world-class resources, training, and infrastructure, allowing them to focus entirely on their craft and international competitions. Parmar emphasizes, "MMA should not only be a sport for a few, it is a tool for self-defence, discipline, and confidence. Every young person should have the opportunity to learn it, to face challenges courageously and be prepared for life. Supporting Surabhi, Arun, and Aarya is our way of promoting this vision and inspiring others to embrace MMA."

Shivanshika's involvement has transformed ambition into achievement, providing the stability, encouragement, and opportunities these fighters need to succeed on the global stage while also spreading the importance of martial arts as a vital skill for all.

In Georgia, Surabhi, Arun, and Aarya will not just compete for medals they will carry the pride of Indore and India, proving that with dedication, resilience, and support, dreams can reach the world stage

