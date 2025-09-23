Did You Receive an SMS About India Post Package Delivery Failure? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message

Mumbai, September 23: Have you received an SMS claiming that your India Post package could not be delivered due to an "incomplete address"? The message typically urges the recipient to update their address and pay a small service fee to ensure redelivery. Many users across social media platforms have reported receiving such messages recently.

The SMS includes a link that appears to resemble an official portal, asking for sensitive details like name, phone number, and payment information. The format of the message is designed to look authentic, often using India Post’s name to convince people. With the festive season underway, such messages are circulating widely, raising concerns among citizens. Did Pakistan Arrest Wife of Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf, Who Was Killed in India’s Operation Sindoor, Over Afffair With Indian Diplomat Suman Singh? Fake Claims With Photo of Actress Neelam Muneer Go Viral.

PIB Fact Check: Viral India Post SMS Is Fake

🚨 India Post SMS Scam Alert! Have you received an SMS claiming your India Post package couldn’t be delivered due to 'incomplete address'❓ The message further asks you to update your address & pay the service fee to request redelivery.#PIBFactCheck ⚠️ Beware! This message… pic.twitter.com/pLrgsrdOS0 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 23, 2025

Fact Check: Fake SMS on India Post Package Delivery

According to PIB Fact Check, these messages are fake and part of a phishing scam. India Post has categorically clarified that it never asks customers to update their addresses or make any payments through SMS links. All official communication is carried out via authorised channels and not through random text messages. Kabul to Delhi via Plane Landing Gear: Is Viral Story of Afghan Boy Reaching India From Afghanistan Hiding in Aircraft’s Rear Wheel Well True or Fake? Know the Truth Here.

Citizens are strongly advised not to click on such links or share personal and financial details. Doing so could compromise sensitive information and even lead to monetary fraud. The safest course of action is to ignore and delete such SMS immediately. Always verify package-related details by directly visiting the official India Post website or contacting customer care.

