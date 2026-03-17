PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Tipco Engineering India Limited is an integrated engineering and manufacturing company engaged in the design, fabrication, assembly, and supply of industrial process machinery proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on March 23, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 60.55 Crores (at upper price band) with shares to be listed on the BSE SME.

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The issue size is 68,03,200 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 84 - ₹ 89 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

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- Anchor Portion - Up to 17,20,000 Equity Shares

- Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 11,56,800 Equity Shares (excluding Anchor portion)

- Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 8,73,600 Equity Shares

- Individual Investors - Not less than 20,32,000 Equity Shares

- Market Maker - Up to 10,20,800 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Repayment/prepayment of all or certain of our borrowings, working capital requirements, and the general corporate purposes. The anchor bidding is on Friday, March 20, 2026. The Issue will open on Monday, March 23, 2026 and will close on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited, and the Registrar is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

Mr. Ritesh Sharma, Promoter, Chairman and Managing Director of Tipco Engineering India Limited expressed, "we are committed to delivering high-quality, customized process engineering and manufacturing solutions across industries such as paint and Coating, chemicals, printing and packaging, metal, Constructions and Infrastructure, our integrated in-house capabilities in design, engineering, manufacturing, and testing enable us to deliver reliable and scalable solutions to our customers.

Since our incorporation in 2021, we have built strong customer relationships, executed numerous projects across India, and developed a diversified presence across industries. Our focus on engineering excellence, quality standards, and operational efficiency has helped us build a strong foundation for sustainable growth.

The proposed IPO marks an important milestone in our growth journey. The funds raised will primarily support our growing working capital requirements and strengthen our ability to execute larger and more complex projects. This will enable us to scale operations, enhance delivery capabilities, and capitalize on emerging opportunities across the process equipment industry."

Mr. Parth Shah, Director of Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited said "We are pleased to be associated with the proposed IPO of TIPCO Engineering India Limited. The company has built a strong foundation in the process engineering and industrial equipment space with its integrated capabilities across design, manufacturing, and execution of high value projects.

With a diversified customer base, growing order book, and presence across multiple end-use industries, the company is well positioned to benefit from increasing demand for specialized process equipment in India. We believe the IPO will support the company's next phase of growth and provide investors an opportunity to participate in its long-term value creation journey."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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