New Delhi [India], January 11: Indian ethnic wear is known for its cultural influence and artistic expression. Ethnic wear is not just about the fabrics anymore but also showcases India's rich heritage. It has evolved over time to encompass and embrace trends, cultures, lifestyles and different occasions. Whether you are getting ready for a wedding or a formal event, the following top 10 Indian ethnic wear brands offer a wide range of options while ensuring unique craftsmanship and timeless elegance. Here is a deep dive into the finest names redefining ethnic fashion.

1. Kalpraag

Kalpraag has redefined men's ethnic wear by seamlessly blending heritage with modernity, creating a benchmark for sophistication and style. Offering an exquisite range of gorgeous kurtas, Nehru jackets, jodhpuris, and sherwanis, making it ideal for all occasions. In just 1.5 years, Kalpraag has taken the market by storm, emerging as the go-to name for Indian ethnic wear by revolutionizing the industry with its innovative designs and premium craftsmanship. Their unwavering dedication to intricate detailing and unparalleled comfort, without compromising on style, has captured the hearts of a rapidly growing customer base, making Kalpraag the epitome of celebration-ready fashion.

2. Rahul Mishra

Rahul Mishra is a name synonymous with global recognition in Indian fashion. His creations beautifully blend traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. Known for handwoven textiles and intricate embroidery, Rahul Mishra's designs are a celebration of Indian artisanship. His collections, ranging from bridal wear to contemporary ethnic outfits, are perfect for those who appreciate subtle luxury and sustainable fashion. The brand is particularly loved for its floral motifs and light yet elegant silhouettes.

3. Kalki

Kalki is synonymous with grandeur and opulence, making it a popular choice for bridal and festive wear. The brand's expansive range includes intricately designed lehengas, sarees, and gowns that are a testament to craftsmanship and creativity. With a focus on elaborate embroidery, unique color palettes, and luxurious fabrics, Kalki has become a favorite among modern brides looking for an extravagant yet sophisticated look.

4. Tarun Tahiliani

Tarun Tahiliani's designs are the epitome of Indian luxury. Known for his innovative drapes and impeccable detailing, the brand merges age-old traditions with modern silhouettes. Tarun Tahiliani's bridal lehengas, anarkalis, and sarees are highly sought-after for their perfect blend of opulence and wearability. His menswear line is equally stunning, featuring intricately crafted sherwanis and jackets that make a statement.

5. Anushree Reddy

Anushree Reddy is a designer label that perfectly blends feminine charm with traditional Indian styles. Known for its soft pastel palettes and intricate floral embroidery, the brand is a favorite among brides and bridesmaids. From stunning lehengas to elegant sarees, Anushree Reddy's designs exude a whimsical vibe that appeals to modern women. Her creations are particularly popular for pre-wedding celebrations like mehndi and sangeet, thanks to their fresh, youthful look.

6. Abhinav Mishra

Abhinav Mishra is a designer who has quickly become a favorite for festive and wedding wear. Known for his signature use of mirrors and pastel shades, his creations are a delightful mix of tradition and modernity. From mirror-work lehengas to flowy anarkalis, Abhinav Mishra's designs are perfect for pre-wedding events like haldi and sangeet. His attention to detail and playful color combinations make him a top choice for young, fashion-forward customers.

7. Rohit Bal

Rohit Bal is celebrated for his dramatic and artistic approach to ethnic wear. With his signature use of lotus motifs, intricate embroidery, and regal aesthetics, his creations exude luxury and sophistication. Rohit Bal's collections, spanning bridal and menswear, are perfect for those who want to stand out. His ability to marry traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design sensibilities makes him a favorite among fashion connoisseurs.

8. Shantanu & Nikhil

Shantanu & Nikhil redefine Indian ethnic wear with their modern and unconventional approach. Known for their structured designs, muted color palettes, and avant-garde aesthetics, their collections break away from traditional norms. Perfect for the urban, fashion-forward crowd, Shantanu & Nikhil's creations include stylish draped kurtas, fusion sherwanis, and statement accessories that resonate with modern sensibilities.

9. Tasva

Tasva, a brainchild of Aditya Birla Fashion and Manyavar, brings a fresh perspective to ethnic menswear. With its sleek designs, the brand appeals to the urban man who values style and sophistication. Tasva's collections are a celebration of minimalism, featuring clean cuts and subtle embellishments that resonate with contemporary sensibilities. It's perfect for men who want a refined ethnic look that transitions seamlessly from day events to evening celebrations.

10. Twamev

Twamev caters to those who appreciate understated elegance. Known for its minimalist yet impactful designs, the brand focuses on premium fabrics and timeless silhouettes. Twamev's offerings include a range of kurtas, sherwanis, and Nehru jackets for men, emphasizing comfort and refinement. Their versatile collection is perfect for men who prefer a subtle ethnic touch without being overly ornate.

The diversity of Indian ethnic wear is beautifully showcased by these top 10 brands. Whether you prefer traditional designs or contemporary styles, there's something for everyone. From Kalpraag's modern interpretations to Sabyasachi's timeless grandeur, these brands represent the pinnacle of Indian fashion. Whether it's a wedding, festival, or casual gathering, investing in ethnic wear from these labels ensures you'll stand out with style and sophistication

