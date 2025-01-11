As Al-Hilal take on Al-Orobah in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25, fans might wonder if Neymar Jr will feature in the match and in this article, we shall talk about just that. The Brazil star's Al-Hilal career has been riddled with injury and his future at the Saudi Pro League outfit has been cast into doubt with reports claiming that the club is working on terminating his contract, which expires this summer. Al-Hilal find themselves in a crucial position on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table and a win over Al-Orobah will help them overtake leaders Al-Ittihad and gain the top spot with a one-point lead. Al-Orobah vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

The reigning Saudi Pro League champions enter this contest on the back of being knocked out of the King Cup of Champions with a quarterfinal loss at the hands of Al-Ittihad. Jorge Jesus and co have a point to prove and will need to be at their very best in order to avoid what would be a second defeat in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25, one that could be crucial in their hopes of retaining the title. Neymar Jr Makes Massive Announcement, Reveals FIFA World Cup 2026 To Be His Last; Brazil Football Star Says He 'Will Do Everything' To Feature in the Tournament.

Will Neymar Jr Play in Al-Orobah vs Al-Hilal Match in Saudi Pro League 2024-25?

The 32-year-old continues his recovery from injury and is unlikely to be involved in the Al-Orobah vs Al-Hilal clash. Earlier in 2024, Neymar had made his return from an ACL tear after a year but unfortunately sustained a hamstring injury in just his second game on return and had to be subbed off. The Brazilian however featured in a mid-season friendly against Al-Fayha and scored a goal as well. Neymar also shared pictures of him training in the gym prior to the match and it will be interesting to see if he has an involvement in the match.

However, not just Neymar but Al-Hilal will miss Aleksandr Mitrovic. Salem Al-Dawsari had also sustained a muscle injury and will be interesting to see if he makes it to the Al-Hilal matchday squad against Al-Orobah.

