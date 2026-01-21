Top 10 Republic Day Picks from Nykaa Fashion to Celebrate the Spirit of India

New Delhi [India], January 21: As the nation marks Republic Day, personal style becomes a quiet yet powerful expression of pride and cultural identity. This year, Nykaa Fashion curates a special Homegrown Heroes edit, spotlighting its top picks from Indian brands that blend heritage, craftsmanship, and modern design, perfect for dressing with purpose on January 26 and beyond.

Rooted in tradition yet designed for contemporary living, Indian fashion in 2026 is confident, conscious, and distinctly modern. From handwoven saris and artisanal separates to thoughtfully crafted jewellery, Nykaa Fashion brings together Republic Day-ready styles from 10 standout homegrown brands, celebrating creativity that is proudly made in India.

Craft-Led Silhouettes

Celebrate India's artisanal legacy with handwoven saris, block-printed co-ords, and thoughtfully tailored separates. Highlights include Suta's blue cotton blend sari and Okhai's pure cotton hand block printed wrap top and skirt, perfect for day-long Republic Day celebrations.

Modern Indian Everyday Wear

Designed for the rhythm of contemporary Indian life, these styles balance comfort and elegance, ideal for flag-hoisting ceremonies, brunches, or cultural gatherings. Clean lines, breathable fabrics, and versatile silhouettes take centre stage.

Jewellery with Cultural Character

Complete your Republic Day look with jewellery that tells a story. From Isharya's Joya ear cuffs in 18kt gold plating to handcrafted designs by Zariin and Pipa Bella, these pieces add quiet drama rooted in tradition.

Conscious Fashion Choices

Many brands in this edit champion ethical production, artisan empowerment, and sustainable practices, making each purchase a meaningful one.

This Republic Day, Nykaa Fashion invites you to wear your pride with intention. Discover top picks from India's finest homegrown brands and celebrate the spirit of the nation through fashion, only on Nykaa Fashion.

