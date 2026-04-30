Business News | Top TV Upgrades for IPL 2026 Available This Summer

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 30: IPL season changes how India watches television. Families crowd around the screen for every match, friends gather for playoff nights, and even casual viewers find themselves glued to the action. But all of that is only as good as the TV showing it. The difference between a 32-inch HD screen and a 55-inch 4K panel with Dolby Atmos audio is not subtle. Every six, every run-out, and every last-ball finish feels bigger, louder, and more immersive. With IPL 2026 now streaming in 4K, upgrading to a smart TV with 4K resolution and a high refresh rate is the single most impactful change a cricket fan can make this season.

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During the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale, shoppers can purchase their preferred TV at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time IPL offers and discounts at Bajaj Finserv partner stores. Models can be browsed on Bajaj Mall, compared by screen size, display technology, and smart platform, and purchased at any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, the cost can be split into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer.

Key features to consider before buying a new TV

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Before shortlisting a model, here are the key features that make the biggest difference for live cricket viewing:

- Screen size: A 43-inch TV suits rooms with a viewing distance of 4.5 to 6.5 feet. A 55-inch or above model is ideal for larger living rooms where multiple people watch together.

- 4K resolution: A 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR support delivers noticeably sharper detail, from the pitch texture to the stadium crowd.

- High refresh rate: A 120Hz refresh rate makes fast-moving cricket action look smoother and more natural than a standard 60Hz panel.

- Smart platform: A TV with Google TV, Tizen, or WebOS gives seamless access to Jio Hotstar and other streaming apps without a separate device.

- Audio: Built-in Dolby Atmos support makes stadium crowd noise, commentary, and the sound of bat hitting ball more immersive during close finishes.

Top Smart TV models to explore for IPL viewing in India

Shoppers can compare features, screen size, and display technology before visiting a nearby partner store to finalise the purchase.

1. Samsung 32-inch HD Smart LED TV (UA32H4560FUXXL)

- Price: Rs. 16,490 | EMI starting from: Rs. 967/month

- Why it works: A compact, affordable smart TV ideal for bedrooms and smaller viewing spaces. Smart Hub brings all streaming apps together on one screen.

2. Xiaomi 43-inch 4K UHD Smart QLED TV (X Pro 43)

- Price: Rs. 28,999 | EMI starting from: Rs. 1,590/month

- Why it works: Dolby Vision and HDR10+ deliver vivid colours and sharp 4K detail, strong value for IPL viewing at this price point.

- 3. LG 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV (43UA83506LA)

- Price: Rs. 41,890 | EMI starting from: Rs. 1,798/month

- Why it works: AI Picture and AI Sound Pro automatically optimise picture and audio based on what is playing. Ideal for IPL match days with varying lighting and sound conditions.

4. LG 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV (55UA83006LA)

- Price: Rs. 59,890 | EMI starting from: Rs. 3,625/month

- Why it works: A large-screen model with WebOS and AI Concierge, well-suited for households where IPL viewing is a group event.

5. Samsung Q60D QLED 4K Tizen TV (75-inch)

- Price: Rs. 1,96,965 | EMI starting from: Rs. 5,372/month

- Why it works: A premium 75-inch QLED panel with Quantum Dot display technology, delivering vivid colours and strong brightness for large living rooms.

Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

Limited-time IPL offers on top TV brands

- LG -- Up to 50% off on models priced Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 3,04,000, with EMIs starting from Rs. 1,287/month

- Sony -- Up to 50% off on models priced Rs. 11,000 to Rs. 3,03,000, with EMIs starting from Rs. 720/month

Offers are limited-time and subject to change. Verify current availability at the nearest partner store.

How to buy a new TV with Bajaj Finserv this IPL season

Splitting the cost of a new TV into monthly instalments makes the upgrade far more manageable instead of making a large one-time payment. During the Summer Sale, shoppers can enjoy the following benefits:

1) Browse on Bajaj Mall: Compare TVs by screen size, display technology, and smart platform before visiting a store.

2) Check pre-approved eligibility: The pre-approved loan limit can be verified on the Bajaj Finserv website using a registered mobile number and OTP verification.

3) Find a partner store: Check shortlisted models at 1.5 lakh+ stores across 4,000+ cities.

4) Check the model in person: In-store staff can assist with evaluating screen size, display technology, and smart features.

5) Choose an EMI plan: Financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh is available through the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan, with zero down payment on select models and tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months.

6) Complete the purchase: Once approved, the transaction is processed instantly and the TV can be taken home the same day.

With limited-time offers and exclusive deals during the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale, now is the right time to upgrade to a better TV before IPL 2026 reaches its most exciting stages.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with a significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India, and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global Ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

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