Topnotch Foundation Acknowledged and Felicitated the Winners of the ATAL SAMMAN SAMAROH 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 27: Topnotch Foundation organized the ATAL SAMMAN SAMAROH 2026 on 21st Jan 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. This ceremony was to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the Healthcare, Education, and Business fields. The announcements of winners were made on 21st Jan 2026.

Also Read | 'Feels Wonderful That My Daughter Has Been Named for Padma Shri': Harmanpreet Kaur's Father Urges Parents to Encourage Children to Take Up Sports.

ATAL SAMMAN SAMAROH 2026 brought together who's from the Healthcare, Education, and Business sectors in one place to Discuss and network on issues that are so pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue related to securing India's health.

Dr Rajbhushan Chaudhary Ji - Minister of State of Jal Shakti, Govt. of India

Also Read | HPBOSE Board Exam 2026 Timetable: Class 10 and 12 Schedule Out on hpbose.org, New Pattern With 20% MCQs Introduced.

Shri Shripad Yesso Naik Ji - Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy of India

Ms Huma Qureshi - Indian Film Actress

Shri Kripanath Mallah Ji - Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha

Shri Satish Poonia Ji - State In-Charge, BJP Haryana | Former State President, BJP Rajasthan

Shri Vinay Chaudhary Ji - National Co-Incharge Research & Policy Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Vice Chairman of the Kickboxing Federation of India

Shri Ajay Ajmera (Founder Ajmera Fashion) - Guest Of Honor

Shri Amol Garad- Founder Solar Mart India - Guest Of Honor

Dr. Josan Ranjjith - Guest of Honor

Were The Chief Guests & Guests of Honour for The Ceremony the Winners Were Felicitated Which Included Individuals/Organizations from All Across India.

Some Of the Awardees and Their Award Titles for The ATAL SAMMAN SAMAROH 2026 on 21st Jan Were as Follows:

* Mr Basant Chaudhary - Atal Samman: Poet Of Cultural Diplomacy

* Dr. Kevin A. Courville - Excellence In Innovative Healthcare

* Mr. Yash Gupta (Director - Gims Energy Pvt. Ltd.) - Most Inspiring Young Personality In Green Energy Business Leadership & Nation Building

* Dr. David J Chelli - Most Renowned Healthcare Leader In South India

* Ans Constructions Pvt Ltd - Most Trusted Construction Company Of The Year

* Indian Institute Of Skill Development Training - E-Learning Innovation Excellence In Skill Development And Vocational Training In India

* Dr. Naba Kumar Haldar (Group Head I Qa & Ehs | Ec Member I Bharti Real Estate) - Most Inspiring Personality In Real Estate Management Leadership & Nation Building

* Mr. Aditya Chauhan - Most Influencel Personality In Financial Management Leadership

* Sutantra Systems Private Limited (Mr. Anubhav Dhingra - Co-Founder) - Most Emerging Cloud And Data Center Managed Services Provider

* Priyadarshani Group Of Schools - Best School In Advanced Facilities & Activity-Based Learning

* Dr. Rajendra Singh - Most Inspiring Change-Maker In Modern School Education

* Mr Anish Maheshwari - Outstanding Contribution In The Field Of Finance, Entrepreneurship And Nation Building

* Infinity Architects And Interior Designs (Infinity By Sanam And Ajinkya Dhumal) - Best Luxury Residential Interior Design Firm Of The Year

* Trustnow Technologies Llp - Most Trsuted It Solutions Provider Company Of The Year

* Connoisseur Developers Private Limited - Most Innovative Real Estate Developer Of The Year

* Ms Ideal Visum India Pvt Ltd - Most Trusted Visa Service Provider In India

* Alfa Education Consultancy - Most Trusted Education Consultancy Of The Year

* Apex Buildsys Limited - Most Excellence Steel Fabrication & Manufacturing Company Of The Year

* Aventurine Homes - Most Trusted Real Estate Counseltunt In Bangalore India 2025

* Health Reactive Body Revival - India's World First Clinically Tested Ayurvedic Medicine In Cancer Support

* Dr. Jasjit S. Suri (Chairman & Ceo - Atheropoint, California, Usa) - Visionary Leadership In Healthcare Engineering And Artificial Intelligence

* Satluj Public School - Most Innovative School Of The Year

* Mindscape Design - Leading Global Architecture Design Studio Transforming Commercial & Manufacturing Spaces In India

* Sandesha Global Ventures Llp (Dr. Seshadri V Iyer - Founder & Managing Partner) - Best Boutique Investment Banking Firm Of The Year

* Dr. Jitendra Singh (Managing Director, Heinrich Limited) - Executive Leadership Award For Strategic Growth & Global Expansion

* Threatsys Technologies - Best Cyber Security Company Of India

* Shri Himanshu Jain - Chairman - Prestige Institute Of Management And Research, Bhopal - Most Inspiring Personality In Education Industry & Nation Building

* Shiva Polytubes Private Limited - Top Regional (Eastern India) Pvc Pipe & Sanitary Solutions Company

* Ap Environment Pvt Ltd, India (Mr Anoop Pandey Founder And Ceo) - Best Water Treatment Company Of The Year

* Mr. Amankedia (Director - Sri M.K. Paper Mill Pvt Ltd.) - Most Inspiring Young Personality In Business Leadership

* Tabs By Tarasha Founder Mrs Gayatri Joshi - Aesthetician And Derma Nutritionist - Most Trusted Premium Beauty & Aesthetics Brand

* Mr. Jahid Ahmed - Most Inspiring Digital Marketer Of The Year

* Ms. Varsha Sethiya - Best Makeup Artist & Makeup Educator Of The Year 2026

* Mr. Manish Chaturvedi - Founder & Md (Indus Strategy) - Best Corporate Business Advisory Firm Of The Year

* Mr. Ramesh Kunnath - Transformational Leader Of The Year

* Talented Ritu Insan (Founder - Msreetu Rani) - India's No. 1 Chain Of Offline & Online Fashion Design Institute

* Sharma & Sharma, Advocates & Legal Consultants Llp - Most Trusted Law Firm Of The Year

* Eco Sparckle Pvt Ltd - Most Trusted Ethical Jewellery Brand Of The Year

* Jwb International Pvt. Ltd. - Most Trusted Maritime Solutions Provider Of The Year

* Simfinity A Product By Seacastharbour Limited, Uk - Leading It & Telecom Technology Company Of The Year

* Global Engineers Limited - Most Trusted Engineering Company Of The Year

* Dr. Debnath Mukhopadhyay - Most Inspiring Personality In Financial Management Leadership & Nation Building

* Ms Nilofer Khan (Director At Pink Beast Pvt. Ltd) - Most Inspiring Young Woman Personality In Real Estate Business Leadership

* Dr. Abhishek Gilara - The Most Inspiring Authors Of India

* J Joshi Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. - India's Most Trusted Real Estate Company Of The Year

* Bizsol Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Best Erp Solution Provider In India

* Duisport Packing Logistics India Pvt. Ltd. - Most Trusted Brand Of The Year For Packaging & Logistics Solution

* Km Cables Pvt Ltd - Outstanding Contribution To The Wires & Cables Industry

* Dr. Kanishk Agrawal - Exemplary Leadership Award - Technology & Enterprise Excellence

* Dr Vinod Anand (Managing Director - Akanksha Global Logistics Pvt. Ltd.) - Most Inspiring Personality In Healthcare Logistics Leadership

* Dhash Pv Technologies Limited - India's Largest Solar Component Manufacturer

* Japps Infra - Most Trusted Construction Company In Andhra Pradesh

* Ms. Manyyaa Adlakkha - Excellence In Vedic Numerology & Vastu Shastra Expert Award Of The Year

* Mr. Rajesh Deshpande - Most Influential Leader In Financial Empowerment & National Development

* Taxcrafted Solutions Opc Private Limited - Most Emerging Tax Advisory Firm In Delhi/Ncr

* Dr Nadeem Niyaz Jan - (Chairman & Founding Director Varicose And More Pvt. Ltd National President For Health - Global Human Rights Trust Of India) - Most Trusted Vascular And Endovascular Surgeon In J&K

* Div Fashion Consulting - Brand Strategy Consultancy Of The Year - Fashion & Lifestyle

* Mr Siddharth Jain - Emerging Leader In Healthcare Operational Finance & Management

* Aggarwal Namkeen (Founder- Mr Sanjeev Aggarwal) - Most Trusted Healthy Snacks Brand In India

* Kiran Spine And Orthopaedic Center - Leading Spine And Orthopaedic Specialist Award Of The Year

* Nbs Global Business Private Limited - Outstanding Contribution To India's Export Growth Of The Year

* Aryaman Detective Services & Solutions Pvt. Ltd - Most Trusted Private Investigation Agency Of The Year

* Mr. Dhanesh Bhardwaj, Mrics - Outstanding Mentor Of The Year - Hospitality Projects

* Ms Divya Momaya (Founder-Mentormy board) - Most Inspiring Woman In Business Leadership & Nation Building

* Drx Labs Llp - Most Trusted And Leading Diagnostic Laboratory Of The Year

* Satluj Group Of Schools, Panchkula Haryana - Most Innovative Co-Educational School In India

* Sudha Hr Solutions And Legal Services Pvt. Ltd - Most Emerging Hr & Law Consulting Firm Of The Year

* Dr Bharat Bhosale (Founder & Director Bb Precision Oncocare Centre Pvt Ltd) - Most Renowned Highly Experienced Medical Oncologist In Maharashtra

* Gfe Business Services Private Limited - Biggest And Most Trusted Global Trade Leadership & Msme Empowerment Excellence Of The Year

* Pioneer Sailing Services Private Limited - Excellence Award For The Most Trusted Maritime Solutions, Ship Inspection And Audit, Service Provider Of The Year

* Mahadeva Hvac Services Pvt Ltd - Fastest Growing Hvac Services Provider Of The Year

* Amar Aquatic (A Unit Of Amar Polyfils Pvt Ltd) - Revolutionizing Health, Wellness, And Beauty With Premium Collagen Peptides Worldwide

* Op Jindal University - Most Renowned University For Academic Excellence & Leadership Development

* Law Veritas: North - Most Trusted Corporate Law Firm Of The Year

* Dr Vasundhra Atre - Healthcare Leader Of The Year

* Sadguru Foundation - Best Healthcare Initiative Of The Year

* Mr Somak Banerjee - Most Innovative Ai & Digital Transformation Leader Of The Year

* Htl Infotech (Mr Yogesh Kwatra (Founder & Ceo) - Award For Excellence In Performance Marketing & Business Growth

* Mr Prateek Kumar Bhowmick (Co-Founder And Coo) - Most Innovative Leader In Higher Education

* Gmark Group Of Companies (Dr Manikandan Meloth--Chairman & Managing Director - Excellence In Hvac Innovation & Sustainability

* Vajirao Ias Academy - Best Ias Academy

* Mr Rajesh Mahajan Irs (Additional Commissioner Of Income Tax, Delhi) - Outstanding Contribution For Nation

* Mr Deepak Mukut (Film Producer & Distributor) - Award For Social Relevant Film Of The Year

* Mr Pawan Kk Nagpal (Film Maker & Political Editor) - Social Activist Of The Year

* Mr Dinesh Kumar Chauhan - Most Innovative Journalist Working For Tribal Welfare In Northeast India

* Mr Ajay Chaudharyji Ips (Special Commissioner Of Delhi Police) - Excellent Service Award For Policing

* Bharat Ict Private Limited - Outstanding Leadership In Telecom Innovation Of The Year

* Pune Institute Of Business Management - Excellence In Management Education & Leadership Development Of The Year

* Shipclues Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Best E-Commerce Logistics Solution Provider In India

* Km Wires And Cables - Most Trusted Cable And Wire Manufacturing Brand Of The Year

* Shashvi Remedies Private Limited - Most Innovative Healthcare Solutions Provider In India

* Flower Organics - Best Natural Skincare Brand Of The Year

* Cgmp Projects Pvt. Ltd. - Most Trusted Organisation In India (Design And Construction Of Cleanrooms)

* Sikkim Skill University Sikkim Namthang - Most Renowned Skill-Based University In Sikkim

* Asian International University Imphal West, Manipur - Emerging Multidisciplinary University Of Excellence - Northeast India

* Prerna Events & Wedding Planners India - Top Premium Wedding Planner Of The Year

* Mr. Jasmeet Singh Chhabra - Most Trusted Financial Coach And Banking Expert Of The Year

* Fern Holidays International - India's Best Hospitality Provider 2025

* Mr Abhishek Kumar Burman (Nexgen Inventive Information Technology Pvt. Ltd.) - Most Inspiring Young Personality In Business Leadership & Nation Building

* Dr. Amanpreet Singh Wasir (Founder And Managing Director - Hridayamrit Foundation) - Most Inspiring Young Personality In Healthcare Leadership & Nation Building

* Hotip India - Best Hot Runner Technology Provider For High-Performance Molding

* Mr Praveen Kumar Tangella (Founder - Ahamprana Foundation) - Most Inspiring Young Personality In Business Leadership & Nation Building

* Mr. Sagar Azad (Founder) - Anecdote Publishing House - Visionary Literary Changemaker & Youth Reading Culture Leader Of The Year

* Neworld Developers - Most Promising Real Estate Brand - Residential & Hospitality

* Citara Plex Ltd - Best Integrated Entertainment Hub For Tier 2-4 Cities

* Dr Vishal Arora - Most Trusted Global Astro Vastu Consultant Of The Year

* Sanvi Nursing Home - Most Trusted Infertility Clinic Of The Year

* Shri Sandeep Jain (Founder And Managing Director) - Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited - Man Of The Year 2026 - Pharmceuticals And Healthcare

* Dr. Vivek Srivastav - Visionary Leader Of The Year - Nutraceuticals & Wellness

* Dr Rohit Rajeev Agarwal - Most Reliable & Stylish Modular Kitchen N Wardrobes Manufacturer 2025

* Rahuul Gorawatt - Most Renowned Numerologist In Mumbai

* Mr Dharemendra - Most Trusted Real Estate Advisors Of The Year 2026

* Arana Energy Services Pvt Ltd - Outstanding Contribution To Oil & Gas Industry Services

* Dr. Lalruatfela Sailo (PT) - Founder & Director (Physiotherapist) Samari Neuro-Rehabilitation & Physiotherapy Centre - Global Healthcare Achievement Awards-2026

Karun Singh (CEO) - Topnotch Foundation & Topgallant Media said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the Business / Healthcare / Education sector. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation, and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.

ABOUT TOPNOTCH FOUNDATION

Topnotch Foundation is a dynamic global media and analytical company providing ratings, research, and analysis services. We have been providing state-of-the-art market research, rating, and analysis for organizations of all sizes.

We are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest leading industry. With sustainable competitive advantage arising from our strong brand, unmatched credibility, market leadership across businesses, and large customer base, we deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better.

We are experienced and qualified practitioners of both Market and community research our directors have strong expertise in market research, advertising, Public relations, brand management, retail sales and operations, franchising, and event management improvement, encompassing a true passion for the business of our clients.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)