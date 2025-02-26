Travanya Partnership with Travel Boutique Online (TBO) to Offer More Affordable Airline Fares

New Delhi [India], February 26: In a bold and strategic move, Travanya, one of the fastest-growing travel booking platforms, has announced a game-changing partnership with Travel Boutique Online (TBO), a leading global travel distribution platform. This collaboration, set to roll out in February 2025, aims to deliver affordable airline fares, exclusive flight deals, and an upgraded booking experience for travelers worldwide.

With TBO's massive network of airline consolidators and advanced travel technology, Travanya customers will now enjoy more affordable international and domestic flights in India, making travel planning easier, more flexible, and budget-friendly than ever before.

Why This Partnership Is a Major Milestone?

Travanya has always been committed to offering seamless and affordable travel solutions. With this partnership, we are taking things to the next level by providing:

* Access to cheaper airfares across a wide range of international and domestic airlines.

* Exclusive flight discounts and promotional deals for Travanya users.

* Real-time fare updates and instant ticket confirmations for a hassle-free booking experience.

* A broader selection of airlines and flexible travel options.

* Dedicated travel assistance and customer support to ensure smooth trip planning.

CEO Girish Sharma on Travanya's Game-Changing Partnership with TBO"This partnership with Travel Boutique Online (TBO) marks a significant step forward for Travanya.com in our mission to provide best-in-class service to Indian travelers," said Girish Sharma, CEO of Travanya.com. "By leveraging TBO's extensive network and competitive fares, we can now offer our customers a wider selection of flights at the most competitive prices. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to delivering seamless, affordable, and hassle-free travel experiences tailored to the needs of the Indian consumer."

What Travelers Can Expect?

Thanks to TBO's dynamic fare distribution system, Travanya will now provide:

* Unbeatable cheap international flights from India to popular global destinations Whether you're flying to the USA, Australia, or any other country, you can now find the lowest fares.

* More affordable domestic flight tickets across India, making travel within the country easier and budget-friendly--now with ZERO convenience fee till 31st March.

* More affordable domestic flight tickets across India making travel within the country easier and budget-friendly. Whether you're flying between metro cities or smaller towns

* Special discounts on business, corporate, and group travel bookings, help companies, professionals, and large groups save significantly on their flight expenses.

* Flexible booking options with reduced fare fluctuations, so you don't have to worry about sudden price hikes.

More Affordable Domestic Flight Deals in India

This partnership is particularly exciting for domestic travelers in India. With TBO's strong airline partnerships, Travanya will now offer:

* Discounted fares on major domestic routes including Delhi-Mumbai, Bangalore-Kolkata, Chennai-Hyderabad, and more.

* Exclusive deals on top airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, SpiceJet, and Go First. Travanya brings you special fares and exclusive offers on India's leading airlines

* Affordable last-minute flight options for urgent travel needs, so you never have to worry about expensive tickets when booking at the last moment.

* Seasonal discounts on flights during festive celebrations, business trips, & leisure vacations. If you're traveling for Diwali, Christmas, New Year, or just taking a well-deserved break, Travanya offers special seasonal promotions to help you save more

What's Next?

Travanya is currently in the final integration phase of TBO's fare system into its booking platform. In the coming weeks, travelers will be able to compare, book, and secure the most affordable flights effortlessly. To celebrate this monumental milestone, Travanya will launch special promotions and limited-time discounts - so stay tuned!

For the latest updates, visit our travel booking site Travanya, or contact us at +91-869-999-5345.

BIG CHANGES are coming - get ready to travel smarter and save more with Travanya & TBO!

For more information, please contact

Phone: +91-869-999-5345Email: info@travanya.comWebsite: https://www.travanya.comWebsite: https://www.travanya.ae

