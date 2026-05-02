WWE SmackDown Free Live Streaming Online, May 1: Get Wrestling Weekly Episode Live TV Telecast Details With Time in IST

The final stages of the journey to WWE Backlash 2026 continue as Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. With just over a week until the premier live event in Tampa, the blue brand is set to deliver a high-stakes card featuring a highly anticipated main roster debut and a clash between established royalty and rising stars. Full List of WWE Wrestlers Released After Firing by TKO.

Where to Watch WWE SmackDown Live Streaming in India?

For fans in India, WWE SmackDown traditionally airs on Saturday mornings due to the time difference. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 05:30 AM IST on Saturday, 2 May 2026. Subscribers can stream the episode live or watch it on-demand immediately following the conclusion of the show.

WWE SmackDown Preview

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is scheduled to address the WWE Universe tonight. Rhodes is still feeling the effects of Randy Orton’s 'Punt Kick' from post-WrestleMania, and tonight’s segment is expected to confirm his challenger for the May 9th event in Florida. IShowSpeed Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' at WrestleMania 42 (Watch Video).

The spotlight tonight falls on a significant singles encounter as Charlotte Flair faces Jacy Jayne. This match follows the chaotic events of last week, where Jayne and her "Fatal Influence" faction, including Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, made a dominant debut by blindsiding Flair and her allies.

The assault cost 'The Queen' a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships, and tonight, she aims to dismantle the faction's momentum starting with its leader. WWE WrestleMania 42: Cody Rhodes Defeats Randy Orton to Retain Undisputed WWE Title at Allegiant Stadium.

A new era begins for the blue brand with the official debut of former NXT Champion Ricky Saints. After a standout run in developmental, Saints arrive on the main roster with significant hype.

Blake Monroe will also make her much-awaited Blue Brand debut, and is likely to call out the WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, World Heavyweight Championship challenger Jacob Fatu is also expected to address his opponent, Roman Reigns.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 03:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).