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Agency News Agency News Business News | Tula's Institute Hosts Uttarakhand's Largest Youth Conclave - Chhatra Sansad 2026; 7,000 Students Attend Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 29: Tula's Institute, Dehradun, hosted the Uttarakhand Chhatra Sansad 2026 -- themed Voices of Bharat -- bringing together over 7,000 students alongside eminent leaders from governance, spirituality, journalism, arts, and civil society.

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Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 29: Tula's Institute, Dehradun, hosted the Uttarakhand Chhatra Sansad 2026 -- themed Voices of Bharat -- bringing together over 7,000 students alongside eminent leaders from governance, spirituality, journalism, arts, and civil society.

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Organised by Chhatra Sansad in collaboration with Tula's Institute and the Ruskin Bond Foundation, the conclave served as a dynamic platform for youth engagement, leadership, and nation-building.

The program commenced with a musical performance, followed by the inaugural session featuring a formal introduction, a cultural Ganesh Vandana, and a skit dedicated to Acharya Balkrishna.

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The ceremonial lamp lighting marked the official opening, followed by the welcome and felicitation of distinguished guests including spiritual leader Acharya Balkrishna, senior journalist Anand Narasimhan, Social Reformer Dr. Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi. Chairman of the All India Anti-Terrorist Front M.S. Bitta, entrepreneur Prafull Billore, social entrepreneur & Actress Aarushi Nishank, Swami Darshan Bharti, Founder President of Chhatra Sansad Adv. Kunal Sharma, Vice Chairman of Tula's Group and National Convenor of Chhatra Sansad Raunak Jain, and social leader Charu Pragya.

The inaugural addresses by Raunak Jain and Kunal Sharma highlighted the vision and scale of the Chhatra Sansad movement.

Raunak Jain said, "Chhatra Sansad is not just a conclave series -- it is a civilisational project. Every edition we hold, every student we reach, every leader we bring to the stage is a declaration that young India is not waiting to be invited to the table. It has built its own."

Adding further, Kunal Sharma stated, "Chhatra Sansad was built on a single conviction: every student in this country deserves a platform to practise democracy, not just read about it. India's largest youth movement did not arrive in Uttarakhand today -- it was always here, waiting for a stage. We gave it one."

This was followed by impactful sessions by Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi and Acharya Balkrishna. Acharya Balkrishna said, "The strength of Bharat lies in the discipline, values, and vitality of its youth. When young students come together for the duty of nation-building, the future of this great land is secure."

The conclave also featured a special address by M.S. Bitta, who spoke on national security and civic responsibility, stating, "The greatest threat to a nation is not always at its borders -- it is apathy within." The session included an address by Co-Founder Buaree Secretary Prerna, along with the felicitation of Dheerendra Singh.

A panel discussion brought together Anand Narasimhan, Aarushi Nishank, Prafull Billore, Charu Pragya, and Pankaj Choudhary, who engaged with students on leadership and responsibility. Anand Narasimhan observed, "I have rarely seen a gathering of young people this engaged and hungry for substance." Prafull Billore encouraged students, saying, "Don't wait for permission. The right time is now." Aarushi Nishank added, "Platforms like Chhatra Sansad are a necessity for nurturing future leaders."

A major highlight of the conclave was the Ruskin Bond Laureate Session, featuring Dhurandhar fame actor Manav Gohil, Author Laksh Maheshwari, and Filmmaker & Composer Vishal Bhardwaj. Their sessions celebrated storytelling, creativity, and cultural identity. Vishal Bhardwaj remarked, "Cinema, at its best, is a mirror to society. Ruskin Bond understood this better than anyone -- he showed us the Himalayas not as a backdrop but as a living, breathing character. I hope every student here leaves today with a story of their own worth telling."

Laksh Maheshwari spoke about courage in creativity, while Manav Gohil emphasised the importance of being informed and engaged citizens.

Siddharth Bond, Co-Founder, Ruskin Bond Foundation, said,

"I have travelled across India building Chhatra Sansad, and I can say without hesitation -- this is the moment that defines what youth leadership in India can look like. Seven thousand students, eleven national dignitaries, one shared purpose. This is not an event. It is a movement."

The conclave concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by the national anthem. With participation from thousands of students and the presence of distinguished leaders, the event marked a significant milestone in youth engagement in Uttarakhand and reinforced Chhatra Sansad's role as a transformative national movement.

Present on the occasion were the Chairman Tula's Group Sunil Kumar Jain, Secretary Sangeeta Jain, Executive Director Tula's Institute Silky Jain Marwah, Prateek Marwah, Radhika Jain, and Vice President Technology Raghav Garg among others.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)