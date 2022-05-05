Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 5 (ANI): TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported Rs 275 crore net profit for the fourth quarter of 2021-22 as against Rs 289 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering 5 per cent year-on-year decline.

The company's revenue from operations in Q4 grew by 4 per cent to Rs 5,530 crore against Rs 5,322 crore reported in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

For the full year 2021-22, TVS Motor revenue from operations grew by 24 per cent to Rs 20,791 crore as against Rs 16,751 crore recorded in 2020-21.

The company's profit after tax for the year ended March 2022 rose to Rs 894 crore as compared to Rs 612 crore reported during the year ended March 2021.

Operating EBITDA for the fourth quarter increased to 10.1 per cent. The company reported operating EBITDA of Rs 557 crore for the fourth quarter recording a growth of 4 per cent as against Rs 536 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports declined to 8.56 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2022 as against 9.27 lakh units registered in the quarter ended March 2021.

Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 2 per cent to 4.42 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2022 as against 4.31 lakh units in quarter March 2021. Scooter sales for the quarter ended March 2022 declined to 2.62 lakh units against the sales of 2.98 lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2020-2021.

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on March 18, 2022 declared the interim dividend of Rs 3.75 per share (375 per cent) for the year 2021-22 absorbing a sum of Rs 178 crore. (ANI)

