New Delhi [India], June 2: TVS Motor Company with a legacy rooted over 100 years, and backed by four decades of racing pedigree, has consistently built its brand's foundation on the ethos of experiences around mobility and motor racing. With nurturing talent being at its forefront since 1982, TVS Racing announces its partnership with KidZania, one of the world's leading edutainment theme parks to create a First-of-its-kind racing experience for young enthusiasts and riders. After successfully introducing its experience centre at KidZania, Mumbai, TVS Racing unveiled its state-of-the-art TVS Racing zone at KidZania Delhi NCR to open the world of motor racing to the racers of the future. Home to India's largest race track-Buddh International Circuit, the launch of TVS Racing Experience Centre at KidZania Delhi NCR will be the ultimate stepping stone for young enthusiasts into the world of motorsports.

To further up its ante, TVS Racing has announced the launch of its first virtual championship at KidZania. This two-month long championship will be based on the participation and performance of young riders on the racing simulators, assembly zone and design challenges at the TVS Racing experience centres. Aimed at creating a thrilling feat through simulated experiences, the championship will showcase the motor racing ecosystem at a deeper level.

Backed by over 40 years of racing heritage and pedigree, TVS Racing started One Make Championship in 1994, and has thus expanded the program into four categories in India. This includes a Rookie category which focuses on nurturing talent from 13-18 years. TVS Racing has trained over 50+ rookie riders in the country since 2021. Additionally, TVS Racing organised the first ever Asia One Make Championship in 2022.

To introduce and promote racing culture in young minds while breaking myths and stereotypes about motor racing, TVS Racing introduces a tailored and curated experience zone for the new riders aged between 4 & 16 years. The TVS Racing experience zone at KidZania will offer a slew of interactive learning areas, knowledge sharing sessions and a mini track race arena.

Speaking on this partnership, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Racing has propagated and championed racing in India for over four decades. We are excited to further expand safe yet thrilling racing to customers around the world. Racing and video games offer fun and excitement, and we are delighted to be able to offer a great racing experience to kids through our partnership with KidZania!"

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business-Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "We recently concluded a successful launch of our first experience centre in KidZania Mumbai, and are excited about the launch at the Delhi NCR centre. TVS Racing has always been at the forefront of promoting two-wheeler racing in the country, and we believe this unique experience will not only create a memorable experience for children but will also inspire and cultivate passion for racing in the next generation. Driven by the philosophy that inspiration starts young, and aspiration starts younger, we aim to offer a fun and interactive experience for children to learn and experience the joy of racing in a safe and controlled environment. In line with this, we have launched our first ever TVS Racing virtual championship for these kids, to experience the world of motor racing at KidZania and get the opportunity to explore it in-depth."

Expressing his enthusiasm at the launch of the experience centre at KidZania Delhi NCR, Rahul Dhamdhere, Chief Marketing Officer-KidZania India said, "We are delighted to partner with TVS Motor in bringing this unique and immersive racing experience to the young riders, in Mumbai and Delhi NCR. This collaboration represents a remarkable synergy between two industry leaders committed to fostering the development of young minds through experiential learning. Through this centre, we aim to inspire a passion for speed, innovation, and sportsmanship while providing a safe and thrilling environment for children to explore. Designed to ignite the imagination and curiosity of all its attendees, the TVS Racing Experience Centre will provide an unparalleled opportunity for budding racers to step into the shoes of a racer. Following the edutainment path of KidZania, visitors at the TVS Racing Experience Centre can look forward to an engaging and educational experience that teaches them the importance of teamwork, strategy, and discipline in the world of racing."

The TVS Racing Experience Zone will put on offer the following

- TVS Apache RR 310 Assembly arena

- TVS Apache RR 310 Design Studio to design your bike using cues, understanding the assembly lines, and using kits basis the given guidelines

- TVS Racing Racer including TVS Racing Simulator Experience, and a riding license from the riding school

- TVS Racing Racer @ Racetrack on an exclusively developed motorcycle

- Riding gear including Helmets, Gloves and riding jackets and merchandise including t-shirts for the young riders and enthusiasts

- TVS Racing Virtual Championship will be a two month contest at KidZania, where 20 performers from each location will compete for top 3 position at the grand finale

- The grand finale will witness the contenders compete in a new set of challenges, including brand-new track simulations, a timed assembly task, and design challenge with a new themeAs a first in India, TVS Motor marks its foray into curating an experience zone at KidZania, with an aim to train and improve the riding skills of young riders, further instilling the maturity of understanding that racing is meant for the tracks. The partnership is an extension of TVS Racing's commitment of promoting motorsports as a safe and thrilling experience in controlled areas, for passionate enthusiasts and young riders.

TVS Racing, a pioneer in building Motorsports in India since 1982, has been integral in growing the racing performance culture and has been pivotal in engineering the TVS Apache series through the company's "Track to Road" strategy. The brand has redefined the sports segment by focusing on race performance, making it a highly desirable product for sports enthusiasts. This has resulted in TVS Apache and TVS NTORQ 125 becoming the fastest growing brands in their respective segments. TVS Racing is also the pioneer of the One Make Championship in the country, the first Indian manufacturer to introduce the series in India in 1994.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

KidZania is an interactive family entertainment & learning centre that empowers, inspires & educates through real-life role-playing activities. KidZania is a unique combination of entertainment and an immersive media platform for brands to connect with Children and Adults, with a strong focus on giving back to society and better the community and environment. Built like a city, it is complete with paved roads, battery operated vehicles, buildings, a functioning economy & its own currency. By blending reality with entertainment, it provides an authentic and powerful developmental platform where children can discover, explore, and learn about the real world.

The realism of the role-play helps children learn about different careers, work, economy and how to manage money. Each activity experience is designed by Educationalists, Play Experts & Child Physiologists to aid and boost different behavioural skills and values in a child. KidZania represents industries present in the real world like private services, public services, entertainment, airline, automobile, retail, restaurants, and factories where children can play the role of a Pilot, Surgeon, Detective, Chef, Engineer, TV Producer, Radio Jockey & much more from over 60 role-playing activities. 'Industry Partners' augment the role-playing experiences by enriching and creating an authentic, immersive, and interactive brand experience, unmatched by any other location-based entertainment property. For Brands, KidZania serves as a sustainable engagement platform where brands get product exposure, brand exposure and immersive experience through branded role-plays. KidZania is globally present across 26 cities in 23 countries, including multiple locations in the Americas, Europe, Japan, Korea, the Middle East, and Asia. KidZania has been operational in India at Mumbai since Sep 2013 and Delhi NCR since May 2016.

