Mumbai, February 2: Oppo has officially confirmed that the Oppo K14x 5G will be launched in the Indian market on February 10, marking the first major addition to its budget-friendly K series for 2026. The smartphone, which has already been teased via a dedicated microsite on Flipkart, is positioned as a direct successor to the Oppo K13x 5G that debuted in June 2025. This latest iteration introduces a refreshed design language and a significant boost in battery capacity to cater to users seeking long-term durability and performance.

The upcoming handset features a modern aesthetic with flat edges and a flat rear panel, complemented by a distinctive pill-shaped dual-camera module. Moving away from the design of its predecessor, the Oppo K14x 5G incorporates a geometric pattern on the back and will be available in Light Blue and Violet colour options. Beyond the visual changes, the device represents a strategic upgrade aimed at maintaining Oppo's competitive edge in the highly active sub-INR 15,000 segment, focusing on software efficiency and massive power reserves. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Expected To Launch in India Soon; Company Shares Teaser Video.

Oppo K14x 5G Specifications and Features

The Oppo K14x 5G is confirmed to sport a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches a peak brightness of 1,125 nits for enhanced outdoor visibility. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the same reliable processor used in the previous model, but now paired with the latest ColorOS 15 software. This combination is promised to deliver 48-month fluency protection, ensuring a smooth user experience over four years of usage.

For photography, the device is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a secondary sensor, supported by a suite of AI-driven tools including AI Eraser and AI Reflection Remover. One of the most significant upgrades is the 6,500mAh battery, which supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. This larger cell is claimed to provide up to 17.6 hours of continuous YouTube playback, making it one of the most endurance-focused smartphones in its price bracket. Additionally, the phone includes an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. OnePlus 16 Launch Tipped for Late 2026; OnePlus's Next Flagship To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Chip and Massive 9,000mAh Battery.

Oppo K14x 5G Price in India

The Oppo K14x 5G price in India is expected to start at approximately INR 12,000 for the base variant, with higher configurations likely reaching the INR 15,000 mark. This positioning places the handset in direct competition with rivals such as the Redmi Note 15 and the Poco M8 series. For context, the previous Oppo K13x 5G launched at INR 11,999, suggesting that Oppo intends to maintain its aggressive pricing strategy while offering a notably larger battery and improved display tech.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (OPPO India X Account). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

