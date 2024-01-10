Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): UAE-based retailer LuLu Group is set to construct what it termed India's biggest shopping mall, in Ahmedabad, with an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore.

The construction for the proposed shopping mall will start in 2024 itself, said Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International, talking to ANI on the sidelines of the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

A miniature has been put up for display at the UAE stall in Vibrant Gujarat.

"The construction for India's biggest shopping mall will start, and it is a miniature (model). The construction will start this year itself," said Ali.

In September 2023, Yusuff Ali gave a hint that his group was going to set up two large shopping malls in India - in Ahmedabad and Chennai.

"We are going to construct one of the largest shopping malls in Ahmedabad and Chennai and we are opening our shopping mall in Hyderabad end of this month. Also we are going to different states for shopping malls and food processing," he had said, speaking to ANI.

Currently, it has malls in six Indian cities -- Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad being the latest.

Lulu Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, has been known as a trendsetter in the retail industry in the Middle East and North Africa region. It operates over 250 hypermarkets and supermarkets and is immensely popular with discerning shoppers across the GCC, Egypt, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Lulu Group employs more than 65,000-plus strong workforce from 42 different nations and has an annual turnover of USD 8 billion globally. (ANI)

